100 Years Ago — March 31, 1920
The most beautiful spring days prevailed the latter part of last week and the first of this. Robins and other birds are here in abundance, the fruit tree buds are beginning to swell and it seems that spring is actually here, though whether to stay or not is another question. It is certainly to be hoped that we have no belated return of cold weather.
There will be a box supper held at Poland Schoolhouse Wed. night, April 7th, for the benefit of the Near East Relief. Everyone is cordially invited. Boys, don’t forget your pocketbooks.
The Epworth League of the Methodist Church will render an Easter program on Easter Sunday, at 6 o’clock p.m., consisting of songs, recitations and dialogues. An offering will be taken which will be given to the Burlington orphanage. Everybody is invited.
50 Years Ago — April 1, 1970
All patrons are requested to use the Zip Code when mailing letters. It should be incorporated on both the address and the return address. Patrons can obtain the Zip Code numbers from the national Zip Code directories which are kept at post offices. The importance of the use of the Zip Codes has recently become more noticeable as embargoes were placed on areas affected by work stoppage.
The concert held recently by the Romney Junior High School was exceptionally good and well attended. We need the parents of these talented young men and women and all interested persons to come to the Hampshire County Band Boosters meeting at Hampshire High School on Tues., April 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The Senior Class play, “Granddad Goes Wild,” will be presented April 28 and 29 at 8 p.m., at Hampshire High School. Tickets are available at the door or from members of the Senior Class. Everyone is welcome.
40 Years Ago — April 2, 1980
A new spring gobbler record harvest is a distinct possibility during the upcoming April 28-May 17 season, according to DNR game biologist, James C. Pack. Spring gobbler hunters are reminded that turkeys in W. VA. becoming more wary during the spring and the successful hunters will be those who exhibit the most skill and persistence.
A group of local farmers met on March 13 with their U.S. Senators and Representatives to discuss the future of federal legislation affecting agriculture. The meeting took place during the Annual Meeting of the Farm Credit Banks of Baltimore, which was held in Washington, D.C.
Eighteen members of the GF Women’s Club of Romney recently attended the 74th annual Convention of the W. VA. Federation of Women’s Clubs at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs. Over One thousand W. Va. clubwomen were present.
30 Years Ago — April 4, 1990
Temperatures dipping into the low 20’s and teens early last week wiped out most of the peach crop in Hampshire County, according to Hampshire County Extension Agent Bob Cheves.
Legislation has been signed allowing 15 year olds to obtain driver’s licenses. Senate Bill No. 550 passed March 9, and becomes effective ninety days from that date. Fifteen year olds who pass a written and driving test would be issued a driving permit that would allow them to drive provided they are accompanied by a licensed driver at least 21 years of age.
A proposed shopping center three miles east of Romney should become a reality by the end of 1990, according to a spokesman for the development company. Along with a 25,000 square foot Food Lion, the developer plans to build eight stores with 1200 square feet of space each.
20 Years Ago — April 5, 2000
Joyce Lamphier, Kathy Fletcher and Sheryl Burner say they, along with other members of the Chamber of Commerce economic development committee, have been having fun planning the 5th Annual Home Show. Home Show 2000 will take place this Sat., April 8 at the Romney Fire Hall. The event showcases Hampshire County businesses. Food and refreshments will be available and visitors can try their luck on several drawings and enjoy a number of other activities.
W. Va. DOH officials recently released a list of paving projects for roads in Hampshire County this construction season. Highway officials Bill Hartman and Bob Amtower provided a brief overview of the projects, several of which have already been bid out.
Charles Tripp of Kirby loves to share what he has learned in life. Tripp retired to Hampshire County after pursuing a career as an engineer. Retirement for Tripp translates to an active schedule, including classroom presentations to Hampshire County students. Recently, he traveled to Augusta Elementary School with a toolbox in hand and visited with the third grade students of teachers Marsha Sowers and Anne Parker.
10 Years Ago — March 30, 2010
The walls are beginning to rise on the new $35 million Hampshire Memorial Hospital at Sunrise Summit. Work crews with bulldozers have readied the pad, which includes storm structures, cutting in roads and placing water and electric lines underground. The projected completion date for the hospital and medical building is spring 2011.
Florida growers lost some 70 percent of crops during the January cold snap. Two of the main products affected are tomatoes and oranges. Prices are up nearly five times over last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The only buzz that matters in Hampshire County this week is drenched in shades of gold and blue. West Virginia’s Mountaineers stand just two games away from the national basketball championship and local fans can hardly stand the wait.
