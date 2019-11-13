Our youngest daughter quickly answered, “It’s just one of life’s many mysteries.”
Confident we didn’t need Sherlock Holmes to solve this one, my husband offered, “I could ask the sandwich artist.” However, our children declared that embarrassing, so I suggested when we got home, we’d ask our Alexa.
She knows lots of stuff. Some may argue she knows too much stuff.
In fact, a few weeks ago at our daughter’s elementary school we heard a lecture about the dangers of technology, such smart speakers and robotic vacuums, in our home. Afterward, our 4th-grader was concerned that her Grandmommy’s vacuum cleaner was secretly recording her. She wanted to call her and insist she get rid of it.
We pointed out that even if that were the case, what exactly would the Roomba be reporting? We joked that some poor soul had a very boring job if it included reviewing the secret data from my mother-in-law’s vacuum.
It’d be real earth-shattering stuff like, “From the looks of these crumbs she switched up her pastry this morning, or her adult children are calling to check up on her, again.”
A few days before this, our son had also heard a similar message at his school. In his case, he came home and immediately unplugged our Alexa.
He was worried that Big Brother was listening in on us through our smart speaker and all our information was being collected. I asked him what information he was worried about getting out.
I know our son’s very easily embarrassed these days, so I understand not wanting Alexa sharing that his dad forces her to blast songs by Flogging Molly and Hayseed Dixie.
Maybe he doesn’t want the secret out that we’re all terrible spellers and rely heavily on Alexa to help spell tricky words like “vacuum” and “broccoli.” We do go to her rather quickly when tasked to find the square root of a triple digit number.
If Amazon is secretly recording what goes on in our home, I hope the person reviewing those recordings is stocked up on 5-hour energy drinks.
Like it or not, technology is part of the world in which we live. How we use and rely on it could make it easier for information about us to be stored and potentially shared.
However, I don’t believe we should throw the baby out with the bathwater. As with most things, it’s our responsibility to teach our children to navigate through this world they live in as safely as possible.
We need to have open discussions about technology use and how some things should remain a mystery online.
When curious about the name origins of Subway’s Biggest, Meatiest, Tastiest sandwich, it’s ok to ask the electronic detective in our living room. Who knows, maybe some coupons will even pop up in our inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.