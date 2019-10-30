1 Catness keeps Jessica Miller of Romney company.
2, 3 and 4 The Hise cats of Augusta include Miracle the watch cat, catching a few winks; Skunky; and Miss Daisy on Eileen Hise’s lap.
5 and 6 Pat Muse of Capon Bridge and her cats.
7 Tom Mayhew reading over daddy's shoulder.
8 and 9 Yum Yum, a 10-year-old blue-point Siamese, and her brother, Twinkle, live with Cathy Pardee in Burlington.
10 Zoey hangs out with Candice Fletcher in Romney
11 Phoebe, a calico, and Lola, a black cat, belong to Shelby Kennell of Romney.
12 Miss Squeaky and her best buddy Jasmine, from Dave Martin of Romney
13 Trinity Smith and her cat Thumper, who was her sidekick for 13 great years
14 Vade, who lives with Angela and Jordan Householder from Slanesville
15 Steven and Sandra Wilson of Romney own cats Jasper and Eli.
16 Melanie Hott of Augusta adopted Carmen Sandiego from the Warren County, Va., animal shelter.
17 Munchkin is a 12-year-old cat owned by Wanda McCulley of Augusta.
18 KK, or KoolKat, is a 6-year-old who calls Wanda McCulley’s cabin home after showing up on her Augusta doorstep one morning 5 years ago.
19 and 20 Gracie and Harper are 2-year-old twin sisters who live with Penny Maphis.
21 Mandy sits on the fire kindling in the home she shares with Jen Russell and Patty Combs in Romney.
22 Minnie reacts to a call from owners Jen Russell and Patty Combs of Romney.
23, 24, 25 and 26 Atlas, Alley, Tracker and Laces all reside with their human servants and a host of other animal siblings in Romney.
27 Precious Brown of Kirby is looking “udderly” cute in her cow costume.
28 Dandelion tries to live up to her name. She is the new addition to Abdul and Anne Qureshi's family in Romney.
29 Lacey and Nathaniel Wolford of Romney keep company with cat Nox Mortis.
30 Independence, or “Indy,” is a 5-year-old cat who lives with Deborah Garrison in Capon Bridge
31 Willow, an 8-week-old tuxedo kitten, lives with Janice Garrison in Capon Bridge.
32 Louie lives with Brittany Parker in Slanesville.
33, 34, 35, 36 and 37 Mark and Becky Whetzel and daughter Lyndsay Flanagan give a home to Fluffy, Lexi, Cali, Maisy and Rusty.
38 Lyndsay and Travis Flanagan have kittens Ollie and Oakley.
39 and 40 The marvelous Miss Marvel and camera-loving Rachmaninoff hang with Jules Rogers.
41 Taylor Ullery and Oliver live in Morgantown, Taylor often visits grandparents Linda and Bill Densmore near Romney.
42 Sookie lives on Bolton Street and she owns Jacqueline Cavanagh.
43 Oreo (left) and Snowflake get some love from Olivia Nichols.
44 Po lives with Randy and Betsey Davis in Delray.
45 Liam, Connor, Shawn and Nora Groese with their cat, Mr. Cheetos
46 Lisa Gray’s cat Jingles, looking fabulous
