Larry and Nina spent Tuesday in Petersburg and Moorefield.
Donna Charlton and I spent part of the day on Thursday in Cumberland where Donna had an eye appointment.
On Tuesday evening, yours truly spent a couple hours at my sister Lillian’s home in Moorefield while Burl and Donna attended a ballgame in Pendleton County. J.J. and Parker Charlton played there.
Friday, Larry and I attended a veterans’ get together at Petersburg. I sure enjoyed this time with the veterans and families. I hadn't attended in a while.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Lyle Daugherty who celebrated a birthday on Nov. 1. We wish you many, many more happy birthdays. His family helped him celebrate by taking him to lunch at J.J.'s Diner in Rio. All had a great time and the food was delicious.
Happy belated birthday to Emma Charlton (Nov. 2). As some of you know, Emma and I celebrate the same day for our birthday. Emma has grown up and is in college and Maw (me) and Grandad (Long Legs) Larry are so proud of her. Emma is our first great granddaughter in college. Wish her the best. This is Scott's daughter, and we lost Scott from cancer. Emma is Burl and Donna's grandchild and Amanda Charlton Lombardo's daughter and Meredith's sister and Joseph and Amy Charlton's niece and the children's cousin.
Jason Daugherty and Natalynn and Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons enjoyed participating in the Trunk or Treat at the Grassy Lick Community Center on Saturday evening.
The Bethel Baptist Church had their annual hayride on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3. The hayride was well attended and all enjoyed the afternoon.
Veteran's Day is Nov. 11. We appreciate our veterans that served our country. If you see a veteran out, be sure to say "Thank you."
I saw a lot of friends at J.J.'s Diner in Rio on Sunday. They have delicious food. Stop by.
Any news to share, please let us know. Enjoy each day. Attend church somewhere and anyone that is sick, hope you feel better soon. Until next time, God bless all.
