Up until this year, Chesapeake’s ordinance included jail time. In our former hometown of Virginia Beach, trick-or-treating is punishable by a fine of up to $250. To put that into perspective, other Virginia class 4 misdemeanors include possession of Schedule VI drugs, such as marijuana, or public drunkenness. Boy, that law adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “sugar rush.”
I chuckled as the DJs were commenting how ridiculous it would be for a 13-year-old to appear before a judge for loving snack-sized candy bars. Imagine him in lock up answering, “trick-or-treating,” when asked “What are you in for?”
However, our own 13-year-old son was quite serious when he said, “I couldn’t pay that fine. I’m glad we moved from there.” I promised, if needed, I’d always be willing to post his trick-or-treat bail money. Although, $250 could buy a lot of candy.
As it turned out, his ability to trick-or-treat this year almost became a moot point anyway. Our oldest daughter’s soccer team won their sectional playoff game for the first time in Hampshire’s history. After all the celebratory cheers faded away, someone said, “We go to regionals next Thursday at 5:30.”
It took about 5 seconds for our youngest daughter to put 2 and 2 together and angrily stomp her foot as she protested, “That’s Halloween.”
She was indignant most of the way home. At one point she declared, “You can break the news to my brother. I’m not crushing him.”
Now, for the most part, our little girl’s very sweet, but she’s not one to let a perceived injustice go.
Thus, the minute she stomped her foot, I began thinking of a compromise. I may have spent more time researching alternative Halloween plans than I did on my entire master’s thesis.
Luckily, this past Saturday, we spent the whole day having Halloween fun. By the end of the night, our smiling Savages walked away with full trick-or-treat containers.
I’m confident the evening was successful because our son didn’t end up in jail and our youngest daughter was all grins as she collected pixie sticks and skittles.
For the record, not once did the joy our children experienced in trick-or-treating make me question our greater religious faith. In fact, as we do most years, after returning home we settled in with plastic pumpkins filled to the brim with candy to watch “It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
This year I really appreciated Charlie Brown’s declaration to Linus that their “denominational differences,” would mean he’d never understand the lure of the Great Pumpkin, an unseen being that values sincerity above all else.
Sincerity’s defined as the quality of being free from pretense or hypocrisy. What word better describes childhood?
Children, even those over the age of 12, understand it’s silly to make something that’s not the case into more than it is. It’s not a trick. Let them enjoy their treats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.