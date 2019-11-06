Cranberries are a common part of our fall and winter holiday celebrations, and are often found in relishes, stuffing and of course cranberry sauce.
During Thanksgiving week alone, Americans consume approximately 80 million pounds of cranberries. They are available in many convenient forms, from frozen to fresh to dried.
As cranberries offer numerous health benefits, consider inviting this fruit to the dinner table more often than November and December. Cranberries offer high amounts of vitamin C.
They also contain potassium which helps maintain normal blood pressure. Cranberries are thought to provide health benefits because of their flavonoid and phytonutrient content. These naturally occurring compounds have antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits.
They have also been shown to promote cardiovascular health by reducing our bad cholesterol, maintaining or improving our good cholesterol, and improving vascular function.
Research by Cornell University reported that cranberries ranked highest in total antioxidant activity compared to 10 other commonly eaten fruits, including apple, red grape, strawberry, peach, lemon, pear, banana, orange, grapefruit and pineapple
Tips for Using Cranberries:
• The peak harvest season for fresh cranberries is October through December. Sometimes fresh cranberries can be found in the freezer section near the end of their season.
• Shortly before cooking, rinse fresh or frozen cranberries and throw out any that are shriveled or bruised. One method is to cook them in a pot of water for 10 minutes on medium heat or until the cranberries pop. If cooked longer, they will taste bitter.
• Cranberries are versatile and can be combined with many other flavors. Try mixing cranberry juice with other juices such as apple, orange or grape.
• Dried cranberries can be added to nuts, trail mix, granola, oatmeal or even chicken salad. Fresh or dried cranberries work well in quick breads such as muffins, sweet breads, and yeast breads. These berries also work well in pies, cobblers, chutneys, salsas, and relishes.
Spiced Cranberry Cider
- 5 cups apple cider
- 5 cups cranberry juice
- 1-1/2 cups mango nectar
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. ground allspice
- 1/4 cup honey (optional)
In a 4-quart saucepan combine apple cider, cranberry juice, mango nectar, lime juice, ginger, cinnamon and allspice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add honey. Serve hot.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Chicken Tenderloins with Cranberry Mustard Sauce
- 1 pound chicken tenderloins
- Flour, salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2/3 cup dry white wine
- 2/3 cup chicken broth
- 3 Tbsp. country-style Dijon mustard
- 1-1/2 tsp. cornstarch
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. water
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions, green part only
Lightly toss chicken pieces with flour; shake off excess. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Heat 1 Tbsp. of butter and oil in a large skillet. Add half of the chicken; cook about 2 minutes, turning once until chicken is golden brown on each side and cooked through. Add more butter and oil if needed. Remove to a platter; keep warm. Repeat with remaining chicken.
Add wine, chicken broth and mustard to skillet, scraping up browned bits. Combine cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Stir into skillet. Add dried cranberries. Boil 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce thickens. Stir in green onions; cook 1 more minute. Pour sauce over chicken. Makes 4 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension Service
Cranberry Orange Sweet Potatoes
- 5 medium sweet potatoes
- 1-1/2 cups orange juice
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1 tsp. molasses
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 3/4 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped
Peel the sweet potatoes and slice into half-inch thick slices. Place in a large pot with lightly salted water and put on high heat to boil just until a fork will pierce the potato, about 20 minutes.
In the meantime, place the orange juice in a saucepan and boil until reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 20 minutes. Add the cranberries for the last minute, remove from heat and add molasses, vanilla and salt.
Drain the sweet potatoes and arrange slices in shingled rows in a baking dish. Pour orange juice mixture over the top (there may not be a lot of liquid left). Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, until potatoes are tender.
Drizzle with butter and sprinkle with pecans.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Cranberry Almond Bread
- 1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1-1/2 tsp. almond extract
- 2/3 cup toasted, chopped almonds
- 1/4 cup white chocolate pieces
- 3 Tbsp. powdered sugar
- 1 Tbsp. French vanilla liquid coffee creamer
Rinse cranberries in cold water; drain and coarsely chop. Grease bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of a 9-by-5 loaf pan. Line bottom of pan with waxed paper or parchment paper; grease. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Make a well in center of flour mixture and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, buttermilk, melted butter and almond extract. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter will be lumpy).
Fold in cranberries and almonds. Spoon batter into prepared pan, spreading evenly. Bake at 325 degrees for 60-70 minutes or until a wooden skewer inserted near center comes out clean.
Cool in pan on wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely on wire rack. Wrap and store overnight before slicing. For glaze, melt white chocolate pieces in microwave. Stir in powdered sugar and creamer. Add additional creamer until glaze reaches drizzling consistency. Drizzle over bread and sprinkle with additional almonds.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Cranberry Salad
- 1 (9 oz.) can crushed unsweetened pineapple, juice packed*
- 1 (3 oz.) sugar-free cherry gelatin
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- Sugar substitute equivalent to ¼ cup sugar
- 1 cup fresh cranberries, ground
- 1 small orange, peeled, quartered and ground*
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup pecans or other nuts, broken into pieces (optional)
Drain the juice from the pineapple and save it. Set the pineapple aside for later use. Combine the pineapple juice with water to equal 2 cups liquid. Set aside.
Prepare the gelatin according to the directions on the package using the juice-water mixture for the liquid. One the gelatin is dissolved, stir in the lemon juice. Chill it until it’s partially set.
In a separate bowl, combine the pineapple, sugar substitute, cranberries, orange, celery and nuts. Add this mixture to the partially set gelatin and stir it until blended. Pour the mixture into a large mold, several smaller molds or into a glass bowl. Chill it until it is firm.
*Note: Do not use fresh or frozen pineapple in this recipe. It will prevent the gelatin from jelling. You may use a small can of mandarin oranges in place of the fresh orange. Drain and chop the oranges before adding to the recipe.
Recipe Source: University of Arkansas Extension Service
Cranberry Pumpkin Bread
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2-1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground allspice
- Pinch ground nutmeg
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 4 large eggs
- 1 15-oz. can pumpkin
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1 cup fresh cranberries
- 1 cup dried cranberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 8-by-3 loaf pans with cooking spray and set aside.
In a large bowl whisk the flour, sugar, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, baking soda and salt. With a hand mixer, blend the eggs, pumpkin and canola oil until smooth. Add the flour mixture and combine. Gently fold in the cranberries.
Divide the batter between the 2 pans. Bake in the oven for 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of one of the loaves comes out clean. Let cool for 30 minutes, then remove the loaves from the pans and cool completely.
Recipe Source: NC State Extension Service
Cranberry Pecan Pancakes
- 1/2 cup cranberries, fresh or frozen
- 1/2 cup pecans
- 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 2 extra-large eggs
- 1/3 cup whole milk
- 1/4 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
Place the cranberries, pecans and sugar in the work bowl or a food processor and pulse until the mixture is finely chopped. Sift the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon into a medium bowl.
In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, eggs, milk and vanilla. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and beat together until very well combined. Fold in the cranberry mixture.
Heat a large griddle or nonstick skillet over medium heat and grease it well with 2 Tbsp. of the butter. Drop the batter by 1/4-cup portions onto the hot griddle and cook for about 2 or 3 minutes, until the bottoms are well browned. Flip and cook for another 2 minutes.
Adjust the heat as necessary to make sure the pancakes don’t burn. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: NC State Extension Service
