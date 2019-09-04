humble worshipers

North River Mills was alive with the sound of music Sunday afternoon, as Four Humble Worshipers (Melissa Tucker, Evie and Laura Groves, and Tom Morgan) sang in harmony in a free concert at the North River Mills Methodist Church, with donations going to support community dinners at the old Capon Bridge Junior High. Laura Groves teaches chorus at Romney Middle School. o

