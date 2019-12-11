Members attending were Mayo Eaton, Chris Sponaugle, Jo Musialowski, Janet Platt, Carl Blevins, Vince Martin, Deloris Carlson, Thurman Eaton, Roland and Sheila Hamilton, Carl Cowgill, David Largent, Doug and Barbara Shrier, Della Leach, Jock Shambaugh, Brown and Barbara Norton, Charles Householder, Irene Meyers, Regina Shupe and Jayne Abe.
The guest was Paw Paw Chief of Police Richard Cook, who stopped by to introduce himself and answer any questions by the group. He has been in law enforcement for 20 years in Hagerstown and Hancock, and he hopes to be in Paw Paw for several more years. He has a police dog, which will be used to aid in solving crimes in the area. One of the major problems is illegal drug use. He is a military veteran who served in the Middle East.
The senior center holiday luncheon will be held Friday, Dec. 20 at 11:30 a.m. There will be door prizes for lucky members. Call the center for further information and price.
A motion was made that the same officers would continue in 2020.
Barbara Norton reported since receiving the new grant funds, the Paw Paw Mountaineer Community Health Clinic will be able to hire a social worker, a comptroller and a nurse practitioner.
Celebrating a birthday this month is Regina Shupe. A candle was lit and the group sang “Happy Birthday.” Mayo Eaton gave the blessing.
Senior moment…Aging: As I’ve aged, I’ve become kinder to myself, and less critical of myself. I’ve become my own friend. Whose business is it if I choose to read, or play on the computer until 4 a.m. or sleep until noon? I will dance with myself to those wonderful tunes of the 50s, 60s and 70s; I will walk the beach in a swim suit that is stretched over a bulging body and will dive into the waves with abandon if I choose to, despite the pitying glances from the jet set. They too will get old.
