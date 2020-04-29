But e-cigarettes also produce a host of dangerous chemicals including formaldehyde, benzene (found in car exhaust), heavy metals and acrolein, an herbicide.
These compounds are toxic to cells, and researchers are increasingly reporting heightened risk factors for lung disease. Doctors and epidemiologists have described rising cases of pulmonary disease among vapers — and higher fatality rates. There’s even a new name for e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated injury: EVALI. No age group is immune.
In a time when respiratory health is notably threatened by coronavirus, vaping sounds lot like the first line of the lament at the end of The Moody Blues’ 1967 song “Nights in White Satin”: “Breathe deep the gathering gloom.”
Body of Knowledge
Your appendix sits at the junction of the small and large intestines. It’s about the size of a pinky finger and squishy like a worm. Indeed, ancient Egyptians called it a worm when preparing mummies. Some medical tests describe the appendix as “vermiform” or wormlike.
No one knows exactly what the appendix does. One theory says it’s a storehouse for good bacteria, restocking the digestive system after gastrointestinal illnesses. Charles Darwin thought it was vestigial, an unneeded organ from our past.
Counts
5,800: average health care spending in 2018, in American dollars
907: average out-of-pocket expenses, in dollars
20: percentage increase from 2014
Source: Health Care Cost Institute
Doc Talk
Schizophasia: a neurological symptom where the patient utters a confused or unintelligible mixture of seemingly random words or phrases, i.e. a word salad
Mania of the Week
Hypomania: an affective disorder characterized by excessive elation and overactivity, a form of insomnia
Never Say Diet
The Major League Eating speed-eating record for rice balls is 20 pounds in 30 minutes, held by Takeru Kobyashi. Warning: Most of these records are held by professional eaters and the rest by people who really should find something better to do.
Food for Thought
Shellac derives from the resinous material secreted by the lac bug, much like honey comes from a bee. It is used to make liquid shellac, a brush-on colorant and wood finish, and is found in shampoos, aluminum foil and lipstick. It is also used as a food glaze to provide shininess, particularly in candies, fruit, gum and coffee beans.
Best Medicine
And the Lord said to John, “Come forth to receive eternal life.”
But John came in fifth and won a toaster.
Observation
“I had to wait 110 years to become famous. I want to enjoy it as long as possible.” — Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122
Medical History
This week in 1923, insulin became generally available for diabetics’ use. It was first discovered in 1922.
Sum body
This is your brain in numbers:
3: average weight in pounds
60: percentage comprised of fat cells
23: wattage produced when awake
20: percentage of total body oxygen consumed
100,000: Miles of blood vessels therein
Epitaphs
“I See Dumb People.” — Micah G. Green (1985-2001)
