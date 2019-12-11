Miller Family

A total of 70 family members were present at the Millers’ Thanksgiving celebration, with 5 generations represented

 Roberta Miller Augusta

SHANKS — Seventy members of the Roberta and the late James E. Miller family once again gathered for their traditional Thanksgiving meal at their Heidi Cooper Road residence to give thanks for their family blessings.

As is their custom for the past 47 years, all present formed a large circle, held hands and all sang the traditional Johnny Appleseed blessing.

Five generations were represented. Families came from 9 states and enjoyed this holiday meal, shopping, church services, visiting homes of relatives and friends, hunting season and Christmas lights display at Central Hampshire Park. A record total of 70 attended.

Because we are so blessed, an offering was taken and sent to Heifer International Project, which provides free livestock for less fortunate families throughout the world. We have so much to be thankful for. We are blessed to be able to share with families less fortunate, and the gift goes on.  

