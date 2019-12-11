As is their custom for the past 47 years, all present formed a large circle, held hands and all sang the traditional Johnny Appleseed blessing.
Five generations were represented. Families came from 9 states and enjoyed this holiday meal, shopping, church services, visiting homes of relatives and friends, hunting season and Christmas lights display at Central Hampshire Park. A record total of 70 attended.
Because we are so blessed, an offering was taken and sent to Heifer International Project, which provides free livestock for less fortunate families throughout the world. We have so much to be thankful for. We are blessed to be able to share with families less fortunate, and the gift goes on.
