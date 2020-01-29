FEB. 1
Two for the show
Everything old is new again when Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at The River House.
The duo uses bluegrass, old-time and swing influences to spin fresh takes on songs you think you know – as well as some of their own compositions.
Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.
FEB. 8
Kisses in Winter
The 3rd annual Kisses in Winter ball runs from 7 p.m. to midnight on the 2nd Friday in February.
The event, sponsored by Romney Rotary, raises funds for Hampshire athletics.
The $40 tickets (a table of 8 for $320) includes appetizers and drinks. It’s limited to adults 21 and over.
Cross N Styles will be playing the gig at the Bottling Works on East Main Street in Romney.
FEB. 13
Midweek Haags
Troy and Paula Haag do it all – songwriting, singing all the parts and playing all the instruments. That brought their 1st full-length album, “The Century,” to life in 2012.
Now they’re coming to the River House stage for the latest installment in the Midweek Melodies concert series.
The show runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $8; free under 17.
FEB. 14
Romantic mood
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Supper Club concert at The River House in Capon Bridge.
It’s Marion Mich on vocals and Marilyn Shenenberger tickling the ivories, a duo coming together to perform nightclub classics.
The show runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14. Tickets are $8; free under 17.
FEB. 22
A Platter full of Sonny
It’s Sonny Turner, once the lead singer of the Platters, in the next edition of the Tri-State Concerts rock-and-roll series.
The singer of “Only You” and “The Great Pretender” will be onstage at Allegany High School at 7:30 p.m.
Individual tickets are not sold for the shows. You can buy general seating for all 3 concerts for $75. The other concerts are in March and September. Call 301-876-4880.
And don’t forget
Groundhog Day
Feb. 2
Super Bowl
Feb. 2
Valentine’s Day
Feb. 14
Daytona 500
Feb. 16
Random Acts of Kindness Day
Feb. 17
Presidents Day
Feb. 17
Academy Awards
Feb. 23
Mardi Gras
Feb. 25
Around the Region
Feb. 1: Mystery dinner theater, Cacapon Resort State Park, Berkeley Springs. Seating begins at 6 p.m. Packages are available to stay at the resort.
Feb. 7-8: Figure-skating performances, Canaan Valley Resort, Davis. 7 Friday, 2 and 4 Saturday. Meet and skate with performers after the shows.
Feb. 8: U.S. Navy Band, 7 p.m., Landes Arts Center, Petersburg.
Feb. 8: Comedian Bill Engvall performs at 5 and 8 p.m. at Hollywood Casino, Charles Town.
Feb. 15: Dean Z, “the ultimate Elvis” has 5 and 8 p.m. performances at Hollywood Casino, Charles Town.
Feb. 16: Oakland (Md.) Winterfest, Ice-carving demonstrations and sculptures, carriage rides, vendors.
Feb. 20-22: 30th annual Water Tasting, Country Inn, Berkeley Springs. Largest and oldest public water-tasting event in the world.
Feb. 22: 22nd annual Deep Creek Dunk, Pizzeria Uno, Oakland, Md. Benefits Maryland Special Olympics.
Feb. 29: 8th annual cardboard-and-duct-tape sled races, Blackwater Falls State Park, Thomas. Enter or watch. Registration at 10 a.m.; races follow.
