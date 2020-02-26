Some early signs of spring during those warm days last week: the frogs could be heard and a large flock of robins were in the yard.
Last Thursday evening Wanda Koontz and Laura Twigg had dinner at Applebee’s in LaVale. Sunday afternoon, Gig Smith and Dave Steward visited with Dusty Twigg in Petersburg.
Birthday wishes to Patricia Swann on March 7.
Don’t forget to set your clock ahead on March 8 and also check your smoke alarms.
