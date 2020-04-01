So here we are. Things have not gotten better; in fact, they have gotten worse.
Government officials are asking everyone to stay home as much as possible. Actually, they are asking us to stay in, and if folks don’t begin to comply, it will become a mandated thing for businesses to shut down and everyone work from home where possible.
So what are we supposed to do with everything that’s going on? Are things really all that serious?
The answer to that is a resounding “Yes.” Things are serious. All we have to do is look at Italy and we can realize the seriousness of what’s happening here.
But, it is still vitally important that we keep our head on straight and don’t go into some apocalyptic panic. We are not all going to die and we aren’t going to be overrun by zombies.
Keep in mind that God’s word tells us that He has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love and of a sound mind. (2 Timothy 1:7)
We cannot play the part of the ostrich that sticks its head in the sand and doesn’t see what’s going on around it.
I know people who say they aren’t watching the news because it’s too depressing. Yes, it is, but we cannot avoid what is happening all around us. We need to stay informed, only be informed by watching a reputable news source and not all of the hype and misinformation that is being played out.
It’s crazy to think that some folks who refuse to watch the news will stayed glued to the Internet and all of the crazy stuff that comes across sites like Facebook and Twitter.
That is one of the best ways to get confused that I know. I’ve heard so many of the conspiracy theories on one hand and the naysayers who are proclaiming that this is all a hoax and we should not give credence to any of the news reports.
Listen up, folks. People are actually dying from this virus. That’s why the government has shut down schools and churches, gyms and theaters and such.
We as Christians can’t cry persecution here because it’s not just a focus on the churches or on religion. This is affecting everyone.
Businesses are losing thousands of dollars on a daily basis. Many are most likely going to have to shut down completely if this thing goes on much longer.
We are not at the point of being similar to the Great Depression of 1929 as a whole, but some people are feeling that way personally as well as economically.
Some will likely go into bankruptcy if things don’t turn around soon. That means they could lose their businesses, their homes, their vehicles and their life will change drastically as they knew it just a few weeks ago.
And it’s not just businesspeople. Everyday workers are being laid off and have no income. Store shelves are empty and folks are scared.
As the church, and as Christians, what are we to do? What does God expect out of us now?
He expects us to keep a sound mind and trust Him as we say we trust Him when things are going good. This is where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. The question is, do you have faith in your faith?
In other words, all the spewing off that we do when our jobs are up and running and we have a paycheck coming in on a regular basis, do we still believe it now?
Or is it just words that sound good? Is God really God? Can He be trusted now that things aren’t so good?
This can be the church’s finest hour. It could be our time to shine. Church isn’t just about attending a service once or twice a week and listen to the preacher preach too long or to complain about how loud the music is.
We haven’t reached the peak of what’s happening here. People are going to need the church. Even some government officials have said they are going to need the church’s help.
Doing what?
We may not have the answer right now but if we keep a sound mind about us, stay in prayer and the Word, God will let us know what our role is in all of this.
It will likely require some of the happenings of the early church where those who had much made sure that those who did not didn’t go without.
If we have food stashed away, then our neighbors should never have to go hungry. Even if we don’t, this would be the time to put our faith to work and do what we need to do, even if it means sacrifice on our part.
This is a time when Christians need to know how to pray. Remember the story of the Good Samaritan in the Bible. It’s a nice story, but keep in mind that he helped a man he didn’t know, a man from another country and culture. The man had been robbed and beaten. This man was putting himself at great risk. He even paid for the man’s keep out of his own pocket.
Nothing says the man was rich in particular as we know riches today. It just lets us know that he was willing to do what needed to be done to care for someone he didn’t even know.
Come on church. We may have to postpone our services for now but we can still minister over the Internet. In fact, my message last week over Facebook had over 300 views.
I haven’t preached to a congregation of that size since I left Ohio over nearly 3 decades ago. God can use this time to expand our ministry. Just be ready and willing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.