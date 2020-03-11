Well, here I am as a 23-year-old, and all of his warnings that I’ve heard in my younger years have clearly gone in one ear and out the other, because with my recent trip to Washington D.C. with my friend Jules, I was in a new place with sensory overload, and I did, unfortunately, act like I’d never been out before.
Oops.
So much so, in fact, that the skyscrapers and car horn symphonies that I was seeing and hearing at every turn in the city were bringing out a completely different person in me. It was like a fever dream; an alternate universe where there was some Other Emma who was bopping around D.C. without a care in the world.
This is the Emma who spent 8 dollars on a leopard-print headband at Macy’s in the city because her ears were cold. I, as the real Emma, have never bought anything at Macy’s in my life. I am cheap. Macy’s is not. But, lo and behold, there I was with my credit card, spending 8 dollars at Macy’s on headgear, thrilled to the gills that it would match my coat. What a world.
This is the Emma who couldn’t get over how fancy the hotel was where she was staying. I mean, come on. They had fish in a tank in the lobby. Fish. In a tank. If that doesn’t scream “high-class,” I don’t know what does. Not to mention, our hotel room had a balcony. Being in a hotel room with a balcony overlooking a pool in the city was not good for keeping my ego in check. Standing on the balcony, I had a feeling wash over me that I was not, in fact, a journalist living in West Virginia, but a sleek and sophisticated CEO of a multi-million dollar company. See? The Other Emma.
This is the Emma who decided, once she saw that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was drained, that she’d walk around the basin with Jules and fight over the pennies that were sitting on the cement. I think I picked up a total of 7 cents, so basically I’m headed out to buy a Rolls Royce.
This is the Emma who also took a breather during her walk through the Reflecting Pool to lay down on the ground. My dogs were barking; I don’t think that my feet have ever ached so badly in my life. Was it a little dramatic to lay down on the cement? Of course. But, like I said, it wasn’t really me. It was the Other Emma.
Once I returned to my little apartment here in the mountains, I felt my old self returning. When I opened my fridge and saw a half-gallon of old milk and wine with a Ziploc bag over the top (because I broke the cork), I welcomed back the Real Emma.
After all, letting my luxurious alter ego take charge in the city was fun for a weekend, but she wouldn’t last a second in the holler.
