100 Years Ago — May 26, 1920
A contract with Paramount Artcraft Pictures representing $1,290, was given to Irving K. Fearn of The Famous Players Lasky Corp. by H. A. Doman, Manager of the Opera House, last week. Mr. Doman claims this contract will complete his holdings on the world’s greatest motion pictures which will insure the patrons of the Opera House the finest entertainment obtainable.
A number of young men of Cumberland have banded together with the purpose of erecting a cottage on the South Branch of the Potomac which they will rent to summer camping clubs or organizations during the warm weather season and to families during the winter. They have secured a piece of property about the “Billiken” Cottage at Grace’s Station and the contract for the construction of the building will be placed in the hands of a building contractor immediately.
The common price of a bushel of salt in what is now W. Va. was “a good cow and a half,” according to Doddridge’s notes, which are looked upon as historical authority. The first salt market for this section was Baltimore, then Frederick. Then Hagerstown, and still later Fort Cumberland, which is now known as Cumberland. There were no stores of any kind in W. Va. in the days of which Doddridge wrote. There were no stores nor did the people have any money. Peltry and furs were the only resources for many years until at length, cattle and horses were raised for sale in the eastern states.
50 Years Ago — May 27, 1970
Jaycee Chairman Charles Beck reports the May 2 Spring Coon Hunt was very successful, with 99 dogs entering 4 major events. The Jaycees contribute much of the success to the many community-minded individuals who assisted them on this in this project.
The Romney Post Office will discontinue the sale of U.S. Savings Stamps after June 30, Postmaster Harold L. Welker reminded customers today. The Treasury Department had announced in Feb. that they were ending the sale of these stamps by the end of the fiscal year. Postmaster Welker urged students and others to complete their unfilled stamp albums prior to June 30 and exchange them for U.S. Savings Bonds.
A high of 91 degrees on the 22nd and a low of 47 degrees on the 27th (this morning) have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured .50 inches for the past week.
40 Years Ago — May 28, 1980
Hampshire County has the distinction of having the first lady member of the Commission in the history of Hampshire County. Mrs. Mary Susan Williams was appointed as a member to the Commission to fill the vacancy created by the death of her husband, Paul C. Williams.
Mountain Laurel is just beginning to bud in W. Va., but already Berkeley Springs resident Jan Rosalie Middlekauff is eager for the brilliantly colored foliage and crisp blue skies of fall. The 22-year-old beauty, first runner-up in the 1979 Miss W. Va. Pageant, has been named queen of the 44th annual Mountain State Forest Festival which will be held in Elkins, W. Va. during the 1st week in Oct.
Sharon Stacey, daughter of Elizabeth Adams of Burlington, is the newborn for 1980 Healthy Baby Week in Hampshire County. Stacey was born on May 12 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital. As the 1st baby born during the Eastern Panhandle Chapter of the March of Dimes Observance of Healthy Baby Week, Stacey and her mother received many lovely and useful gifts from local merchants in Romney.
30 Years Ago — May 30, 1990
The Hampshire County Historical Society will sponsor a Civil War encampment in the village of Capon Bridge June 1, 2 and 3. Members of Co. A 5th Virginia “Stonewall Brigade.” 7th Regiment of Virginia Cavalry “Laurel Brigade,” 3rd Arkansas Infantry Co., 2nd Maryland Co. G and 13th Virginia Infantry Co. K. “The Hampshire Guards” will re-enact 1860 camp life. The soldiers will be camped in the fields behind the Bank of Romney to the Capon Bridge Fire Hall.
The 1990 W. Va. Duck Stamp features a painting by a hearing impaired artist from Severn, Md. Artist Louis Frisino was chosen for his demonstrated ability to accurately capture a wide variety of subjects and for his special mastery of sporting dogs.
The Wilson-Woodrow-Mytinger House will be honored during Confederate Memorial Holiday festivities with a ceremony on Sun., June 3. The house was entered in the National Register of Historical Places in the 1970’s but few people are aware of the status. The Society has purchased a bronze plaque honoring its history and status and to thank the owners of the house for use of the building and their support of our fundraising activities.
20 Years Ago — May 31, 2000
With the interest of local ATV enthusiasts in mind, representatives from Suzuki Motor Corporation in Hamamatsu, Japon made a trek to Romney Cycle for extensive field work. Romney Cycle earned the honor of receiving the ATV executives by being the 8th ranked Suzuki dealer in terms of quantity sold in the nation and the number 1 seller of the King Quad line.
Members of the Class of 2000 were rewarded well for their efforts in the classroom Tues., May 23, at the Senior Awards Assembly. The total amount given out in local and area scholarships and awards totaled $74,116. And the total amount of all scholarships and awards, including the full potential from colleges and universities at the assembly was $381,166.
Glenn and Kevin Adrian, brothers and both formerly of Romney, were recently recognized by the Small Business Administration. Glenn Adrian and Mark Nesselroad, of Glenmark Holding LLC, located in Morgantown, were named the W. Va. Small Business Persons of the Year.
10 Years Ago — May 26, 2010
A group of Civil War enthusiasts visited Romney on April 18 for a tour of several historical locations in and around town. Five members of the Richardson Civil War Round Table based in Sandy Point, Maine, were hosted by Bill and Dot Calvert, along with nephew Dan Cowgill, to a day of history and sightseeing. The Round Table group had been visiting and touring sites in the Shenandoah Valley, following the path of Stonewall Jackson’s “Valley Campaign” and had notified Cowgill, a co-worker of one of the members, that they would be visiting Romney. The wheels went into motion and the Calverts and Cowgill of Middletown, Del., planned out a personalized tour for the five visitors.
A team of five boys from the West Virginia School for the Blind finished third in their most important track meet this spring. The Raiders ran in the Easter Athletic Association for the Blind track meet May 14-16 at Perkins School in Watertown, Ma.
Motorists in West Virginia were paying 7.1 cents less last week for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline at the pump. The current average price is $2.862. The national average price is $2.859.
