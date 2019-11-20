According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service, bacteria found in poultry juices and raw meat can be spread to surfaces, utensils and other foods by washing raw poultry and other meats before cooking it.
Some consumers think that bacteria can be removed from their poultry or meat by washing it. However, some of the bacteria are so tightly bound that you could not remove them no matter how many times you washed.
But there are other types of bacteria that can be easily washed off and splashed onto other surfaces in your kitchen.
Food poisoning can occur if these contaminated areas are not cleaned. Cooking (broiling, boiling, grilling, and baking) to the right temperature kills the bacteria, so washing meat before cooking is not necessary.
Cook all raw poultry to a minimum internal temperature of 165°F as measured with a food thermometer before removing from the heat source.
Using a food thermometer is the only sure way of knowing if your food has reached a high enough temperature to destroy foodborne bacteria.
Hand washing after handling raw poultry or meat is a necessity because anything you touch afterwards could become contaminated. This is called cross-contamination.
Cross contamination can happen when bacteria and viruses are transferred from a contaminated surface to one which is not contaminated. In other words, you could become ill by picking up a piece of fruit and eating with unwashed hands after handling raw meat or poultry.
Prevent cross-contamination from raw meat or poultry juices by washing counter tops and sinks with hot, soapy water. For extra protection, you may sanitize with a solution of 1 Tbsp. of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of water.
Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
Traditional Roast Turkey (unstuffed)
Preheat oven to 325. Check the wrapper to see how much the turkey weighs and determine approximate cooking time. Remove the giblet bag and the neck from the turkey cavity. No need to wash the turkey, pat skin dry with paper towels.
Place turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow (about 2 inches deep) roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer in thigh. Add 1/2 cup water to the bottom of pan, if desired.
Cover turkey loosely with a tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Roast the turkey until temperature in the innermost part of the thigh reaches 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer. Check the wing and the thickest part of the breast.
You may choose to cook the turkey to higher temperatures. Cooking time will vary. For example, a 20-pound turkey will take 4-1/4 to 5 hours to cook, check the temperature on the thermometer after 4 1/4 hours.
Remove the foil tent after 1 to 1-1/2 hours of cooking time to brown the skin. Brush with vegetable oil to enhance browning, if desired.
Allow the turkey to set 20 to 30 minutes before carving to allow juices to saturate the meat evenly.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Stuffed Roast Turkey
For uniform cooking results, the USDA recommends cooking the stuffing outside of the bird. If you insist on stuffing the turkey, stuff loosely and follow the steps below.
Preheat oven to 325. Check the wrapper to see how much the turkey weighs and determine approximate cooking time. Remove the giblet bag from the breast and remove the neck from the turkey cavity. No need to wash the turkey, pat skin dry with paper towels.
Mix stuffing and lightly fill cavity. Allow 1/2 to 3/4 cup stuffing per pound of turkey. It is safer to understuff than to overstuff the turkey. Stuffing expands during cooking.
Refrigerate any leftover stuffing and bake in a greased casserole dish during the last hour of turkey roasting time.
Place turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow (about 2 inches deep) roasting pan. Insert meat thermometer in thigh. Add up to 1/2 cup water to the bottom of the pan, if desired.
Cover turkey loosely with a tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Cooking time takes longer for a stuffed turkey. For example, a 20-pound stuffed turkey will take 4-1/4 to 5-1/4 hours to cook.
Remove the foil cover after about 1 to 1-1/2 hours of cooking to brown the skin. Brush with vegetable oil to enhance browning, if desired.
A whole turkey is done when the temperature in the innermost part of the thigh reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees as measured with a food thermometer. Check the temperature in the thickest part of the breast, the wing and the stuffing.
The stuffing must reach 165 or higher, if it is not, return it to the oven and continue cooking.
Allow turkey to set 20 minutes before removing stuffing and carving to allow juices to saturate the meat evenly.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Sausage and Apple Dressing
- 5 Tbsp. butter, divided
- 8 oz. hot pork sausages
- 1 (6-ounce) package cornbread seasoned stuffing mix
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped (cooking apple like Granny Smith or Golden Delicious)
- 1-1/2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1-1/2 cups chicken broth
- 1 egg
In a skillet, melt 1 Tbsp. butter over medium heat and add sausage. Cook just until it loses its pink color, but is still moist, about 5 minutes, breaking into small crumbles. Pour into a large bowl with all the juices. Add the cornbread stuffing mix.
In the skillet, melt another 2 Tbsp. butter and add the onion, apple, celery and salt. Cook until vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Pour into the bowl with stuffing and mix well.
Taste for seasoning and add salt if needed. Add the egg and mix. Spoon lightly into a greased 9-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 40 minutes. Melt the remaining 2 Tbsp. butter and drizzle over the top. Bake until the top is crisp and golden, about 20 more minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Cranberry Orange Sweet Potatoes
- 5 medium sweet potatoes
- 1-1/2 cups orange juice
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1 tsp. molasses
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 3/4 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped
Peel the sweet potatoes and slice into 1/2-inch thick slices. Place in a large pot with lightly salted water and put on high heat to boil just until a fork will pierce the potato, about 20 minutes.
In the meantime, place the orange juice in a saucepan and boil until reduced to about 3/4 cup, about 20 minutes. Add the cranberries for the last minute, remove from heat and add molasses, vanilla and salt.
Drain the sweet potatoes and arrange slices in shingled rows in a baking dish. Pour orange juice mixture over the top (there may not be a lot of liquid left). Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, until potatoes are tender. Drizzle with butter and sprinkle with pecans.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Spiced Butternut and Cranberry Bread
- 3-1/3 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1-1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground cloves
- 3 cups sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups roasted, mashed butternut squash
- 1 (12-oz.) bag fresh cranberries
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Whisk well. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the sugar, eggs, oil and vanilla. Mix on medium speed until creamy, 2 minutes.
Add the roasted squash and mix until combined. With the mixer running on low, gradually add the flour mixture until just combined. Remove the bowl from the mixer and stir in the berries by hand.
Transfer the mixture to 3 8-inch-by-4-inch greased loaf pans. Bake at 325 degrees for 60-70 minutes or until a toothpick comes out with just a few crumbs. Let cool for a few minutes and then remove from pans to a cooling rack.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Magic Crust Pumpkin Pie
Enjoy the flavor of pumpkin pie with fewer calories and less fat. This recipe makes its own crust. Pumpkin gets its orange color from the beta carotene it contains. Your body converts beta carotene to vitamin A, which you need for healthy skin.
- 2 large eggs
- 1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin (or 2 cups cooked pumpkin)
- 1 c. nonfat dry milk powder
- 2/3 c. brown or white sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 tsp. ginger
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 c. water
- Whipped topping, optional
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients together — except water — in a large bowl. Gradually stir in water until well mixed. Pour into a greased 9-inch pie plate or an 8-by-8-inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes or until a knife inserted 1 inch from the center comes out clean. Top with whipped topping, if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Orange-Cranberry Relish
- 1 medium-sized orange (with peeling)
- 3/4 pound fresh cranberries
- 1 c. sugar
- 1/4 c. chopped nuts such as walnuts or almonds (if desired)
Rinse the orange and slice into fourths. Remove any seeds. Place half of the cranberries and half of the orange slices in a food processor. Process until they are evenly chopped.
Place the chopped mixture in a bowl. Repeat with remaining orange slices and cranberries. Stir in sugar and mix thoroughly. Add chopped nuts if desired.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
