The Hampshire County Social Studies Fair was held on Jan. 10, and students from the county’s elementary and middle schools put their best foot forward, displaying informative, creative projects from categories such as economics, geography, world history and more.
The 1st place winners of the county social studies fair will be going on to compete in the regional fair on March 14 at Musselman High School.
Elementary School Individual Projects
Anthropology
2, Jason Timbrook, JJC, “Zeus: King of the Greek Gods.”
Economics
1, Jacob McNelis, SES, “The Dawn of the Video Game Consoles.” 2, Kaleb Treadway, SES, “Evolution of ATVs.”
Political Science
1, Mason Wolford, Homeschooled, “Birth of Democracy.”
Psychology
1, Marcus McBride, SGS, “Choose to Snooze.” 2 (tie), Abbey Williams, CBE, “Survivor PTSD.” 2 (tie), Claire Crabill, JJC, “Phobias.”
Sociology
1, Olivia Haines, SES, “My Family Tree—My Mayflower Connection.”
State and Local Studies
1, Julie Boyles, RES, “The Flood of 1985.” 2, Colson Kinser, SES, “Ice Mountain.” 3, Aiden Powell, JJC, “Haunted Places.”
U.S. History
1, Claire Milleson, SGS, “The Wizard of Oz: 80 Years on the Yellow Brick Road.” 2, Hailey Cunningham, RES, “The Alaskan Iditarod.” 3, Brianna Cosner, SGS, “The Future is Coming.”
World History
1, Owen Whitacre, AES, “Weapons of WWII.” 2, Michael Rothstein, JJC, “History of Space Exploration.” 3, Wesson Bohrer, SES, “The Titanic Old vs. New.” Honorable Mentions: Carson Fults, SES, “The Battle of Somme;” Joshua Lambert, RES, “Titanic—The Unsinkable Ship.”
Elementary School Group Projects
Economics
1, Jacob Jeffreys and Wyatt Thorne, SES, “History of Money.” 2, Amelia Butler and Julie Ann Goad, CBE, “Girl Scout Cookie Sales.”
Political Science
1, Izabelle Dow, Brookelynn Lewis and Makinley Shaffer, AES, “If Pigs Could Fly ESA.”
State and Local Studies
1, Addisyn Pyles and Taiah Redman, AES, “Underground Railroad in WV.” 2, Rylee Koontz and Skyler Wotring, SGS, “A Link Between 2 States: Old Town Toll Bridge.” 3, Makenzie Swisher and Summer Haines, CBE, “Comparing FBI and the Police.”
U.S. History
1, Lila Eversole and Scarlett Garrett, CBE, “The History of AYSO.” 2, Alyssa Racey and Courtney Sullivan, JJC, “Beverly Burns.” 3, Bobby Cooksey, Tori Garland and Zachary Malcolm, SGS, “The Twin Towers: The Rise and Fall.” Honorable Mention: Dalila Parrish and Addison Shanholtz, SGS, “The Attack of Flight 93.”
World History
1, Robert Maynard and Xavier Valle, SGS, “The Space Race.” 2, Lucy Harris and Zaylee Arbogast, SGS, “Cosmetics Throughout History.” 3, Braizley Doughtery, Thomas Hawk and Jeffrey Moyer, JJC, “Medieval Castles.”
Middle School Individual Projects
Anthropology
1, Hannah Haines, CBMS, “Norse Gods and Goddesses.”
Geography
1, Jessica Chavez, CBMS, “Skyline Caverns.” 2, Gavin Kline, CBMS, “Geocaching.”
State and Local Studies
1, Brent Evans, RMS, “Hidden in Plain Sight: The Greenbrier Bunker.” 2, Elisha Roksandich, CBMS, “Cass Scenic Railroad.”
U.S. History
2, Andrew Loy, CBMS, “History of the Internet.”
World History
1, Declan Mulledy, RMS, “D-Day.” 2, Adam Ritchie, RMS, “Harry Houdini.” 3, Calia Herron, RMS, “History of the Apple iPhone.”
Middle School Group Projects
Anthropology
Honorable Mention: Leo Kidwell and Talan Beall, CBMS, “Gods of Olympus.”
Economics
1, Caleb Whitacre and Landon Whitacre, homeschooled, “Is Hunting Important to the Economy of WV?”
Geography
1, Kohin Ourse and Gage Resh, CBMS, “Mount Everest.”
State and Local Studies
1, Peyton Milleson and Jackson Frazer, RMS, “On the Trail with the CCC in WV.”
U.S. History
1, Della Knight and Hayden Davidson, CBMS, “Women During the Great Depression.” Honorable Mention: Dakota Graham and Dezerae Sandridge, RMS, “Gabby Douglas.” o
Hampshire High School 1st Place Winners
Levi Richman (State and Local), “West Virginia White Water Sports.”
Shawn Bennett (World History), “Black Beard, Thief or Strategist.”
Justin Frazer (US History), “Breaking Barriers: The Life of Chuck Yeager.”
