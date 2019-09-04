I have never been an alarmist, but no one knows what’s going to happen over the next few years with regard to our food supply or even food safety.
We are fortunate not to have to rely on produce from outside sources and can safely say we have no problems in that area. Even our meat can be gotten from local butchers. But that is not to say we shouldn’t be prepared.
Even if you have never done it before, give freezing or canning a try this year. You will be pleasantly surprised at the convenience and the good taste of your own frozen or canned vegetables. Next year you may want to grow some vegetables in your garden to preserve.
People have told me it’s impossible to freeze yellow squash and zucchini, but it’s not. I slice them in my food processor, put them in a sandwich bag and freeze them for use in soup.
I have a friend who grates zucchini and freezes it to use in zucchini bread.
Blanching veggies like broccoli, cauliflower and green beans is preferable to just putting them in a bag and freezing. They can last for a month, but their taste is never that good after that. The sliced or grated zucchini and yellow squash does not need blanched.
One of the best things to can is apple pie filling, using your basic apple pie recipe. Or you can peel and slice your apples and put them in a large pot with the sugar (if you use it) and heat them.
Let it set ’til the apples release their juice. Add cinnamon and seasonings and slowly bring it to boil for a minute. Add some quick cooking tapioca and boil for another minute.
Use a large spoon and fill the sterilized quart jars, leaving no air bubbles in the jar. Seal the jar, put them in a water bath and process for 30 minutes just as you do tomatoes.
I would advise going online and finding the recipe if you don’t usually make apple pies. You can also find the correct amount of tapioca to use to thicken the filling. Make a big pot and you have ready-made filling all winter.
You can also substitute peaches for apples, resulting in wonderful peach pie filling. I make apple and peach crisp without a crust, all year.
Peach preserves and pumpkin butter (wait until the pumpkins arrive and ask for the pumpkin pie pumpkins) will be very welcome this winter.
Keep your large planters of canna lilies or glads trimmed and decide what you want to winter indoors this year. You can bring the entire container inside or remove the bulbs and keep them in a cool dry place.
Gather some mesh bags to hang them in if you go in that direction. The same goes for any tender perennials you want to save. Keep them trimmed and watered, always checking carefully for any pests that may be hanging around.
If you have a cold frame, get it out, clean it up and have it set to go for fall. If you have the space ready, you can set it up now and not have to worry about it later.
Replacement windows, either plastic or glass, can many times be found at yard sales. A large sheet of plexiglass could be all you need.
If you save your seeds, you know they need to be dry, not exposed to a lot of light and kept all in one place. A dry area is paramount when saving seeds, as even a small amount of moisture will cause the seeds to mold and be useless.
Sealed envelopes that are clearly marked or labeled empty pill bottles work well. I am not a fan of potpourri in the bottom of the box.
Continue weeding; many are sporting seeds now and that’s not what you want to be growing next year. Get them out, being careful not to inadvertently spread seeds in the wind.
Resist the urge to fertilize your perennials, roses, shrubs or trees. You don’t want to stimulate new growth that may not have time to harden off til winter cold arrives. All of that can wait until spring.
This is the time grubs can begin appearing in your lawn and they will feed aggressively on the roots of your grass unless you use something to get rid of them.
A simple home remedy of one tablespoon of Dawn liquid to one quart of water sprayed directly on the grubs will take care of some of them. But if you have a major grub population, you may need to talk to someone at Southern States or another expert to be sure you get the right chemical to get rid of them.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
