NEW CREEK — Bring your lawn chair to enjoy the evening breeze and great gospel music by the stream at the Rolling Acres August Jubilee Aug. 7-10.
The August Sing will start at 3 p.m. daily featuring a variety of individuals and groups with the featured group performing at 7:30 p.m.
Headlining the August sing are the Anchormen on Wednesday, Aug 7; The Dixie Melody Boys on Thursday, Aug. 8; The Pine Ridge Boys on Friday, Aug. 9 and closing out the summer on Saturday, Aug. 10 is Chosen Road.
Formed in 1979, the Anchormen have become one of the premier groups in Christian music. With nearly four decades in ministry they continue a rich heritage of sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ delivered by very talented and spirit filled men.
“We began singing in five or six states for the first few years before embarking on a more “full-time” schedule in 1985. God has kept his hand on the Anchormen throughout the years”, states Anchormen owner/manager, Tim Bullins.
Over the years, many great vocalists and musicians have taken the stage as members including: Terry Carter , Steve Ladd, Tony Jarman, Chris Jenkins, David Sutton, Brian Elliott, Biney English, Dale Forbes, G.W. Southard, Phillip Hughes, David Hill, David Walker, Keith Casstevens, Jeff Chapman, Aaron McCune, David Hester, Joey Gore, Will Lane, Jamie Caldwell, Paul Harkey, Chip Pullen and Karl Rice. “Each member brought a different dynamic to the group and helped make this group what it is today,” say Bullins.
Their repertoire of songs have included such hits as, “Come To The Fountain,” “I’ve Been Touched”, “I Feel Like Running”, “Come On In” among countless others including their first mega hit “Giver of Life,” which reached and held the number one spot on radio charts across the country.
While continuing to produce Top charting hits, the legacy they were founded upon remains their guiding principle and their number one mission-seeing lives changed. This purpose driven devotion continues today and results in inspiring excitement the Anchormen are best known for.
Fans can expect high-energy singing, praise and worship along with laughter and transparent testimonies with songs ranging from old classics to today’s favorites when attending an Anchormen concert.
The Anchormen travel worldwide, performing 200 plus dates per year in all varieties of major events at concert halls, on cruises, fairs and festivals, churches and international venues.
Not only do the Anchormen hope to bring joy to their listeners, but effectively lead audiences to a sincere knowledge of Christ through His music. They have made it their mission to stay faithful to the call placed on their lives.
All services at Rolling Acres are held in a large pavilion. Camping sites are offered with electric and water hook-ups along with a concession stand.
For camping or general information call 304-788-5866 or 304-209-9320 check out the website at www.rollingacresmusicpark.com or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.