SPRINGFIELD — A dream three years ago has turned into a ministry that reaches dozens and dozens of people in the Springfield area each month.
The Springfield Food Pantry celebrates its third birthday this week. Between 65 and 70 families receive food from it each month, and the pantry also funnels food to seniors through a federal program targeting areas of need.
“We’re growing,” says director Barbara Payton Sheetz. “Our plan for the future is to build our own building, but we need funding.”
Sheetz came back to Springfield after running a food pantry outside Parkersburg for seven years. Since-retired Pastor Tom Gulbronson asked her to start a pantry at Springfield Assembly of God.
“He knew I had the history and I had the knowledge,” Sheetz says.
She started on the project in July 2016, and by October the pantry opened its doors for the first time.
Since then, folks in the Springfield area have been able to come to the church each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive food.
Although it primarily serves the Springfield-Green Spring area, “any needy person we do not turn away,” Sheetz says.
Families are eligible to receive food once a month.
The heart of the operation, Sheetz says, is the dozen or so volunteers.
“They’re really hard workers,” she says. “Without them we could not survive.”
Besides the families the pantry serves, about 125 seniors are on the rolls to receive food boxes monthly through a federal program that also operates through three other churches in the county.
“They get 40 pounds of food and 2 pounds of cheese,” Sheetz explains. “It’s a great program.”
The former realtor calls the food ministry her second career.
“God said, OK, you need to give back to society, and he led me into the ministry of serving people with food,” Sheetz says.
Her pay now is hugs and thank yous.
“Can you put a value on hugs and thank yous?” she asks. o
