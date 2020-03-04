MORGANTOWN — Nathan Wilson has received a letter from WVU President E. Gordon Gee congratulating him on a 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2019 semester and informing him that the designation of President’s List has been recorded.
Nathan Wilson is a 2019 graduate of Hampshire High School and the son of Pastor and Mrs. Steve Wilson of Romney.
