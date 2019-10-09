Due to the increasing cost of oysters, the price this year will be $16 for adults and remains at $7 for children.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Group will hold a health fair at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club from 9 a.m. to noon. There will also be a blood drive at the same location from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The Neighbor-to-Neighbor Group will have a chili and soup cook-off. A freewill donation will be accepted for this function.
Bethel United Methodist Church continues its soup-and-sandwich lunch on the first Monday of every month.
Don’t forget other activities coming up in the community: Harvest party at Timber Ridge Christian Church on Friday, Oct. 11; scholarship fundraising dinner and auction at Capon Valley Ruritan on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Happy birthday wishes to Susanne Reid-Oct. 22.
Congratulations to John and Merrie Hammond who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Oct. 15. o
