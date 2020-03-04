Activities
Friday, March 6, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Monday, March 9, Romney: 11-2 Game day
Tuesday, March 10, Capon Valley View: 11 Doris Ringler Medicare
Tuesday, March 10, Springfield: 5:30 Doris Ringler Medicare
Wednesday, March 11, Romney: 11 Bingo (charge: 1 nonperishable item)
Thursday, March 12, Romney: 11 Crafts with Donna Davis
Thursday, March 12, Romney: 11:30-12:30 Richard Dennis from the attorney general’s office
Thursday, March 12, Springfield: 4:30-5:30 Richard Dennis from the attorney general’s office
Friday, March 13, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, March 4 — Honey-mustard chicken, macaroni salad, fruit, kale, dessert
Thursday, March 5, — Pulled pork BBQ, coleslaw, tater tots, fruit, dessert
Monday, March 9 — Fish fillet on a bun, macaroni and cheese, lima beans, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, March 11 — Broccoli soup, tuna sandwich on bun, fruit, dessert
Thursday, March 12 — Chicken lasagna, salad, green beans, Italian bead, fruit
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, March 5, — Vegetable soup, cheeseburger, fruit, dessert
Friday, March 6 — Spaghetti, salad, green beans, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday, March 10 — Taco soup, salad, fruit, dessert
Thursday, March 12 — Chicken nuggets, baked fries, celery and carrots, dessert
Friday, March 13 — Meatballs, salad, green beans, garlic bread, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, March 6 — Taco casserole, Mexican corn, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, March 10 — BBQ chicken, potato salad, broccoli, fruit, dessert
Friday, March 13 — Turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert
* * *
The Committee on Aging is now accepting reservations for its 2020 bus tour schedule. All trips are open to the public.
Trips include Albuquerque and Santa Fe from June 6 to 16, and beautiful Vermont Sept. 21-26.
For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
* * *
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
* * *
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
* * *
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
* * *
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia Care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
* * *
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.