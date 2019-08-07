Donna Charlton and Nina Mason spent Monday in Cumberland, where Donna saw her eye doctor.
The Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren will have its annual Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 18, with regular Sunday School at 10 and worship at 11 a.m. with (hopefully) some special music and after worship will enjoy a covered dish meal in the fellowship hall in the basement.
Bring food and help celebrate the church’s history of 100+ years. Everyone is welcome.
Next Monday, Aug. 12, teachers, workers and bus drivers will head back to school. Sure has been a short summer and then the students start shortly after that. Watch out for all. Let’s keep them and you all safe.
While eating lunch at the Romney Diner last week, it sure was good to see a good friend, Teddi Lupton (Violet Smith’s son), and we got to visit for a while. It is always good to see friends.
Donna Charlton and Nina Mason spent a little while with Nina’s sister and husband, Ruth and Jerry Lowell, in Augusta recently.
Happy belated birthday to son-in-law Burl Charlton on Aug. 3 and also happy birthday wishes to Natalynn Daugherty on Aug. 19 and happy birthday wishes to Meredith Charlton who will be 16 on Aug. 22. Happy birthday wishes to anyone else celebrating a birthday. Enjoy your special day.
Wishing Burl and Donna Charlton a blessed wedding anniversary of 45 years on Aug. 9. Have a wonderful day.
Anyone sick, we sure wish you a speedy recovery.
Deepest sympathy to those that have lost loved ones.
Looking ahead: On Sunday, Aug. 25, the annual Philip and Melinda Combs reunion will be held at the late Galen and Janet Shingleton’s on Ford Hill Road. Look in the Review for time of lunch.
The Bethel Baptist Church in Kirby will be having a clothing giveaway at the church on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. All are welcome.
Any news to share, please call Holly Simmons or me.
Until next time, attend church somewhere, stay safe and God bless. o
