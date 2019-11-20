Activities    

Wednesday, Nov. 20, Romney: 11 Blood pressure

Wednesday, Nov. 20, Romney: 11:15 Doris Ringler Medicare supplemental benefits 

Friday, Nov. 22, Capon Valley View: Thanksgiving dinner

Monday, Nov. 25, Romney: 11-2 Game day

Tuesday, Nov. 26, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo

Wednesday, Nov. 27, Romney: 1 Diabetic support group

Thursday, Nov. 28, Romney: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 29, Capon Valley View: Closed for Thanksgiving

Menus

Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60

        

Romney (Noon)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Polish sausage on bun, sauerkraut, baked potato, baked beans, fruit

Thursday, Nov. 21 — Thanksgiving dinner

Monday, Nov. 25 — Potato soup, ham salad/bun, salad, fruit, dessert

Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Swiss steak, rice, cauliflower, rolls, fruit

Thursday, Nov. 28 — Halloween special

 

Springfield (5:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Nov. 21 — Steak, baked potato, broccoli, roll, fruit

Friday, Nov. 22 — Thanksgiving dinner

Tuesday, Nov. 26 — Sloppy Joes on a bun, potato tots, broccoli bites, fruit, dessert

Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Flounder, beet salad, carrots, fruit salad, roll

Thursday, Nov. 28 — Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 29 — Closed for Thanksgiving

 

Capon Valley View (Noon)

Friday, Nov. 22 — Thanksgiving dinner

Tuesday, Nov. 26 — Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, dessert

Friday, Nov. 29 — Closed for Thanksgiving

* * *

Coupons for the senior farmer’s market nutrition program have all been distributed. The program will return in 2020. .

* * *

The 2019 bus trips are all done. Watch for the 2020 schedule coming soon.

* * *

Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.

* * *

The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.

* * *

Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465

Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627

Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650

Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097

* * *

The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:

Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,   

Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care.  Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options.  For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.

Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.

For more information, please call 304-822-4097.

* * *

Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.

                                                                   * * *                                                                  

Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com

Website: www.aginginhampshire.us

