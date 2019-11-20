The camp is looking for college-age students who want to use their skills, energy, and passion for shaping a better world by influencing today’s teens and children.
Horseshoe Leadership Center camp counselors make all the difference in the lives of campers. Yes, Horseshoe is fun, friends, and all the great times that happen at camp, but it is so much more. Each week adds experiences to help campers become all they can be, plus return home ready to serve others, and build better futures for all.
Horseshoe’s summer season includes nationally recognized teen civic leadership and entrepreneurship camps, adventure camp for 7- to 12-year-olds, and youth opportunity camps for low-income boys and girls.
Summer residential counselors build on prior experience and develop new skills to help teens and children become more productive citizens and always find something more within themselves in the process. Summer positions provide a living allowance, meals and lodging.
For information, call Horseshoe at (304) 478-2481, e-mail horseshoe@yla-youthleadership.org or write Horseshoe Leadership Center at 3309 Horseshoe Run Road, Parsons, WV 26287-9029.
