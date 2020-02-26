Making a scarecrow is something you can do with your children this winter. It may seem an odd activity to do now, but it’s a better choice than playing games on their phone or TV. Sit down and discuss how useful a scarecrow can be and whether each child should make their own. Bearing in mind it will be out in the weather full time, decide where it can sit in the garden and what it can sit on or lean against so it is easily seen by birds and animals. Have the children scout out some old clothes that can be stuffed with Styrofoam, straw or crunched up newspapers to make it look real and let them go at it. You can add some shiny things to hang on ‘arms or ears’, such as old CDs or some cheap costume jewelry. I have no idea what could be used as ‘head’ material, but I bet the kids will have one or two. There are few ‘hands on’ projects for children these days and this would definitely stoke their imagination and be fun for them to put together.
Stringing popcorn for the birds is an easy activity and even young children can do it. First you have to get some large craft needles and heavy string for them to use. Dollar stores may be the first place to look for those items, but if they don’t have them, Walmart or Hobby Lobby definitely will. I know this is traditionally a Christmas tree project, but the birds don’t know that.
If you have children interested in having a garden, set aside a plot (preferably close to a water source) for them and talk about their responsibility for the well-being of their plants throughout the growing season. Go out together and write down whether the site is sunny, shady, drains well or has rocky soil. Then discuss which plants will do well there and make a list. Many times a catalog can be beneficial. Decide whether to begin with seeds, seed bombs or plants. Now it’s time to go out and get them some gardening gear. There’s a lot of kiddy gardening equipment out there, most of which is plastic, but I’ve personally always used real tools when teaching children. And don’t forget the gloves and watering can. When the time is right, you’re all ready to go out and get the plant materials.
Seed bombs are easy to make and everyone can help. You can purchase them at most garden centers, but that’s no fun. Begin by separating seeds into groups by growing requirements, and then soak them overnight. The next day, spread out one group of seeds on a crafts table. Combine five parts unscented clumping kitty litter to one part seed starting soil, and mix well. Then slowly add water till it’s the consistency of cookie dough, not wet, just enough so the seeds stick all around the outside. (A lot of seed bomb recipes call for clay, but, as opposed to going out to the craft store to buy some, just grab a small cheap bag of unscented, clumping kitty litter, which we all know is clay.) Make into balls about the size of a golf ball and then roll the ball around in the seeds. Pick it up and be sure the seeds are imbedded in the ball. Do this with each group of seeds, setting them on a paper towel to dry and turning them now and again so they dry evenly. Be careful to keep each group of seed bombs apart and label them so you know which is which. The drying process will take several days and when they’ve dried completely, transfer them into labeled bags. When spring rolls around, remember they have everything they need to grow well right inside the ball, and there is no need to plant them in the ground. Good luck.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
