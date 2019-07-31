Many folks reject the writings of the Old Testament, dismissing God as being harsh and unfair. In Deuteronomy 5:9-10 God is deemed by some to be narcissistic, admitting that He is a jealous God.
He goes on to say that He visits the sins of the fathers on the children and “on the 3rd and 4th generation of those who hate me,” He said.
It’s much easier to blame misery, mental anguish and even medical issues on God rather than face up to the idea that maybe the deep-seated issues of our offspring could be of our own doing.
We live in a society today where folks seem to want to blame current generations for hardships and hate crimes done against their forefathers a hundred years ago or more.
Truth be known, many of the hardships some people of all races face today could be the direct result, not of how their forefathers were treated, but how their forefathers lived 3 or 4 generations ago or more.
I’m not so convinced that God punishes children down the line for things their forefathers did as much as I am convinced that He visits the effects of the sins committed by our forefathers.
Although it is not always the case, it is not uncommon for parents who were addicted to drugs or alcohol to have children who become addicted as well.
And so the cycle goes and three and four generations later God is still visiting the sins of the parents on down the line.
Fortunately, not every child falls in line with the cycle. There are those who step up and break the cycle.
It’s not just an addiction to opiates or alcohol or whatever the culprit may be, but such is the case even in the area of a lackadaisical mindset.
I realize that not everyone who receives a welfare check is lazy and irresponsible, but let’s face it – we have become a nation where countless numbers of individuals have bought into the philosophy of entitlement.
For some reason a large number of individuals today have developed the mindset that the government owes them something although many of them have contributed to the very system that is expected to take care of them.
I've conversed with folks who are 3rd- and 4th-generation welfare recipients because they have been taught, if not vocally then by example, that one doesn’t have to work, “just sit home and do nothing and the government will send you a check every month.”
Again, I’m not stereotyping every person who receives a welfare check. The welfare system was intended to be a hand up, not a handout.
The Bible teaches the concept of responsibility. “If a man is not willing to work, then neither let him eat.” (2 Thessalonians 3:10)
Note that it doesn’t say if one can’t work, or one can’t find a job but is willing to work, but Paul is dealing with the sluggard, i.e., one who is lazy and unwilling to work to contribute but who often times wants to be the first one at the table.
God visits the effects of the sins of the fathers, even unto the 3rd and 4th generation.
Sin brings with it consequences and consequences can unfortunately get passed on to those we love.
I have talked with individuals who while under the influence of alcohol or a mind-altering drug committed a crime that they don’t even remember committing. Yet the wrong doesn’t only affect the rest of their lives, it also affects the lives of their loved ones, such as a wife who is now left to raise the children alone while the spouse serves out a prison sentence.
It affects the lives of their children who now have to live with others making comments about their “criminal parent.” I’ve seen it where, depending on the crime, children will no longer allow their parent to see their grandchildren and so on and the sins of the parent is being visited for generations to come.
It’s easy to blame God for being harsh and unfair, visiting the sins of the father way down the line, but for Him to visit the sins must mean He is nearby. He visits harshly those who continue on in the cycle, but He willingly reaches out to those who want to break the cycle of sin in their life.
In an August 2012 post, Margaret Hunter noted that “King Omri of the Old Testament raised his child in an atmosphere of rebellion toward God. After Omri had passed away, his son, King Ahab, became known as one of the most corrupt kings in the history of Israel.”
God visits the sins of the fathers unto the 3rd and 4th generation. Our children often learn well from us, as do their children learn well from them, and on and on it goes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.