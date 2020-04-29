100 Years Ago — April 28, 1920
It is confidently predicted that within a few years the motion-picture projector will be found in nearly every family. There are already, it seems, light portable machines that a child can operate with entire safety, since these machines employ films that cannot catch fire and that produce sharp clear pictures. In other words. The projector seems likely to take place in the home with the phonograph and to have an even greater power to amuse and educate. It can, for example, effectively illustrate science and geography, or with equal success show in living motion the workmen of all trades and occupations. It makes an ideal supplementary instructor in commercial and physical geography, as well as in many other branches of science.
The motion picture camera also will soon be within the reach of nearly everyone. Even with the present machines, any person can take motion pictures of his friends or relatives. Some persons are already making motion pictures of their children at regular intervals. They fasten the pictures together to make a continuous strip of film that in future years will be a valuable family record. The photograph album was indispensable in our grandfathers’ home; will the motion picture albums have a similar place in the home of the future?
50 Years Ago — April 29, 1970
Miss Karen O. Emery, daughter of Mrs. Hazel Emery, of Romney, has been awarded a Benedum Scholarship to W. Va. University for the 1970-71 school term. This scholarship will be for $100 per year providing that a certain required scholastic grade point average is maintained. This scholarship was awarded for outstanding scholastic potential on the part of Miss Emery, who presently ranks number 12 in a class of 149 students.
The Slanesville Fire Department will take part in the Annual Fireman’s Parade on Thurs., April 30, as part of the Apple Blossom Festivities. Miss Cheryl Ann Haines will compete for the title of Out-of-Town Honorary Fire Chief. Miss Haines is the 1970 State Winner of the American Legion Oratorical Contest.
Mr. Lysander L. Dudley, Sr., W. Va. Commissioner of Commerce, will speak at the second annual Inter-Club Banquet to be held at the American Legion Home on Thurs., April 30. All civic organizations and the general public are invited to attend the event. Mr. William Loy, Administrative Assistant to the Governor, will precede the commissioner with some opening remarks and will then introduce the featured speaker.
40 Years Ago — April 30, 1980
The first meeting of the Romney Quilters Guild was held Thursday evening, April 8, 1980 at the home of Mrs. Barbara Pancake. For some time Mrs. Pancake has been giving quilting classes in her home with the goal of starting a quilting guild here in Romney.
For the past five years a kite-flying contest has been held at the Capon Bridge Elementary School. This year being no exception, the classes gathered for the fly-off on April 11. Prior to this each grade had held contests and selected three winners. The playground being very conductive to this particular sport, the participants soon had their kites aloft. The colorful display was highlighted by broken strings and kites snared in trees.
Tom Nassar can bake a good-looking and delicious apple pie. He will be representing Hampshire High School on May 2 in the 24th annual Pie Baking Contest of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Tom was chosen champion apple pie baker in the Hampshire High contest April 15 when 5 students baked pies.
30 Years Ago — May 2, 1990
The Hampshire County Historical Society will sponsor a display of Victorian Era items as tribute to the Victorian age in American history at Fort Edwards Inn during Confederate Memorial Holiday. Mementos of this age were calling cards of visitors, scrapbooks, greeting cards, Valentines, perfumes and scents of lavender and roses. Lace and delicate fabrics adorned all clothing and small beaded purses were characteristic.
The Romney Rescue Squad celebrated its 15 years in existence recently by celebrating the first-ever awards banquet. The volunteer group presented several awards to its own members and to members of the community.
Blackwater Falls State Park and Canaan Valley State Park are sponsoring Family Trail Days, May 4-6, 1990 at Blackwater Falls State Park. This event has been planning so that families can enjoy outdoor, nature-oriented activities at W. Va. State Parks. The theme of Family Trail Days this year is “Earth Day 1990.”
20 Years Ago — May 3, 2000
Although gas prices were predicted to reach a possible $2.00 per gallon by summer, prices at local pumps have actually decreased over recent weeks. On the local level, the price of a gallon of gasoline had reached upwards of $1.55 per gallon for unleaded self-serve but the Department of Energy predicted in March that prices could skyrocket to over $1.80 by early summer.
Harmony Show Choir received the highest possible rating – Superior – during their annual competition trip. This year the students embarked on a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. While on the ship, a total of seven choirs competed for ratings and enjoyed “fun in the sun.”
The annual Strawberry Festival sponsored by Hampshire County Educational Outreach Service (CEOS, formerly Hampshire County Extension Homemakers Council) will be held at the Augusta, W. Va. Fairgrounds on Sat., June 10. This day-long family-oriented festival features strawberry foods, Belgian waffles with strawberries for breakfast and strawberry shortcake with country ham sandwiches for lunch, other food, several crafts, musical and dancing entertainment, cakewalks and ending with a strawberry basket raffle at 5 p.m.
10 Years Ago — May 27, 2010
One of the most “high octane speakers in America” will be addressing this year’s seniors at Hampshire High School’s graduation ceremony. Harvey Alston of Westerville, Ohio, will be returning to HHS to prop up, pump up and encourage the 2010 graduating class. Alston has been a public speaker full time since 1989, and has spoken to millions of people across the country.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation recently established an endowment fund with proceeds from its Ride the Rails fundraiser held last fall. The new fund will benefit the Hampshire County Energy Express program. Energy Express is a 6-week summer reading and nutrition program developed and researched by the WVU Extension Service. The program has been serving children in kindergarten through fifth-grades for the past 16 years in West Virginia, providing students with nutritious meals and helping them maintain or increase their reading skills during the summer.
The Doughboy, which stands proudly in front of the Hampshire County Courthouse, turned 82 years old this month. The date was Sunday, May 12, 1928, and folks were gathered outside the Hampshire County Courthouse. Officials were set to unveil to the people of the county the Doughboy as a memorial to those who served and those who died during the First World War. According to information documented in the May 16, 1928, edition of the Hampshire Review, the event drew a large number of people from every section of the county.
