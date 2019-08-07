Talk about fasting today and a large number of Christians are in the dark on the subject. And it’s really not their fault.
Fasting is a neglected subject for many pastors and teachers of the 21st Century church. It seems as if preachers want to spend more time on forms of entertainment instead of the facets of fasting.
The modern church is well acquainted with church dinners but not so much when it comes to fasting.
Scripture does not necessarily command us to fast but it does present fasting as a benefit to one’s spiritual life.
The idea of fasting involves abstaining from some natural element in order to spend time in the presence of God. One of the misunderstandings about fasting is thinking that we fast in order to get God’s attention. The real purpose of a fast is to give God our attention.
With a society that’s too busy to even make church a priority, one would find it hard to believe that prayer and fasting is among the list of priorities.
Although many Christians associate fasting with abstaining from food, food is not necessarily a requirement for a fast.
Actually putting the two words of fast and food together tends to generate a whole new mindset that is completely contrary to a Biblical fast, i.e., “fast food.”
A fast does not call for fasting, or doing without, food only. Fasting can really involve anything that occupies our time and keeps our attention away from the things of God.
Instead of going without food for a given period of time, I’ve known people who have fasted from watching television or who have fasted from sports. Now that would be a real fast. The idea of giving up West Virginia football or basketball for a time in order to give our attention to spiritual things would be an almost impossible task for many individuals. And let me say that I enjoy WVU football as much as the next person.
However, the real idea of a fast involves putting priorities in order. And putting God first over the very thing that owns our attention is what a fast is all about.
Two things are vitally important when it comes to fasting. First is knowing that prayer goes hand-in-hand with fasting.
To simply go without eating a meal or to go for a period of time without watching one’s favorite show or doing whatever one fasts from is not a real fast.
I’ve known people who don’t eat breakfast as a rule simply because they don’t like eating early in the morning. Therefore they decide to give up breakfast and call it a fast. That is not a legitimate fast.
That’s because a fast involves a sacrifice of some kind but secondly, it also includes taking the time that we are fasting and spending that time in prayer and/or in the Bible.
To simply go without something that we don’t like anyway isn’t a sacrifice for us. Fasting Coca-Cola may be a real sacrifice for some who are in their own right addicted to drinking sodas, but giving up soda and then drinking diet sodas as a substitute isn’t a real fast.
One should really pray about when and what he or she should fast from. Then make sure that while we are fasting, God gets our attention as well.
There really is a spiritual benefit to fasting and by doing so allowing God to help us set our priorities straight. It’s also a great time for God to speak to us when He is our number one priority when He has our full attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.