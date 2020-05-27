Building up to the day of her scheduled AP exam, she became increasingly nervous. Fearful that being at home with 4 other Savages would lead to either a massive distraction or inefficient Wi-Fi or both, she asked if we could leave the house during her testing window.
Her request didn’t seem that extreme to my husband and me. As a result, when she logged into the testing website, we directed our 2 younger Savages to get in the car so we could go for a drive.
Our son was not happy. He didn’t understand why we couldn’t be home while his sister took a test. For him, the idea of being nervous about doing well on an exam is a completely foreign concept.
In fact, just a few weeks prior I instructed him to resend a missing assignment. Thinking I was providing motivation, I told him it was the only grade keeping him from straight A’s this marking period.
He responded, with more than a hint of sarcasm, “You know whether I have straight A’s really keeps me up at night. It’s the main reason I can’t fall asleep. I just lie there awake thinking how badly I want to have straight A’s.”
When it comes to schoolwork, our 2 oldest Savages couldn’t have more differing viewpoints.
Thus, on the day of the AP exam, our son begrudgingly got in the car so his sister could concentrate fully on her test. As we pulled away, he complained, “I don’t know why she feels like we can’t be home.”
That’s when I reminded him it’s not up to us to tell someone else how they should feel. The fact of the matter was this test was important to his sister. She was clearly stressed about it and asked us to do something to help make her situation better.
Her request was maybe a little bit inconvenient to us and changed how we planned to spend a few hours of the day, but it certainly wasn’t unreasonable.
If we can do something to make a stressful situation a little bit better for someone else shouldn’t we do it?
I then reminded both of our younger children that I never want them to be so focused on what they want or what benefits them the most, that they don’t consider how their actions or wishes impact others.
Our daughter communicated with us something that was important to her. She made a specific request that would ease her worry during a stressful time.
Was going for a drive in the middle of the day something we all wanted to do? No. Did we necessarily understand why she was feeling the way she was about a test? Again, no.
Yet, did our minor inconvenience help her feel better about her situation? Absolutely, and that makes it worth it.
Right now, people are feeling all sorts of different ways about our current situation, and it’s not really our place to tell them how to feel. However, if we can do something to ease some of their stress or worry, even if it’s a little bit inconvenient for us, shouldn’t we? o
