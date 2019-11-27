This year, let’s make an effort to buy local as much as possible. (Tractor Supply and Southern States are staffed with local employees and we want them to stay here and supply jobs, so I am considering them local.)
As always, I have some ideas, both for you and the children (teachers always deserve recognition) for gift giving. Look in unusual places for gifts; you may be pleasantly surprised.
And when you’re shopping in town, don’t overlook the places to have lunch or even to pick up supper.
We have no sunflower seed heads again this year, so we will be looking to buy some birdseed wreaths at Spring Valley for $10. I have made them in the past, but it’s easier to buy them and they make a nice gift for anyone with a yard.
However, if you have children, they are easy to make. The kids will have a good time making them and the birds will love them. Tractor Supply has bags of wild birdseed very reasonably priced.
We put sunflower seeds in the bird feeders and spread the wild birdseed for the ground feeders. It contains lots of smaller seeds and would be a good mix for a wreath. Print off some instructions on the internet and you have a nice project for the kids. Gather everything now and then you can pull them out for a snow day.
And don’t forget to get the kids together and go out to gather some flat rocks for them to paint (go to the dollar store for small cans of inexpensive paint) for grandma or grandpa’s garden. When I was growing up in a galaxy long ago and far away, we made ashtrays at school for gifts.
A flower with the child’s name and the date painted on a rock might be nice for the porch, patio or yard and a small one would be a nice paperweight for a desk at the office. Even one large enough for a handprint (with name and date on the back) would be nice.
Use a lead pencil to draw the design on the stone. If grandma grows herbs, make some with the names of herbs on them for her.
Children love fairy gardens and they are easy to make. If you are not familiar with them, go online and check them out before you start. Personally, I like the ones with the table set and the chairs and everything around it.
There are so many different types and choosing just the right one for grandma will be fun for the kids. Gather together whatever materials are necessary. Of course you can buy what you need, but much of the fun for the kids is finding pieces for it out in the yard or garden.
Have the children put the scene together as much as possible and add a note that the children will finish setting it up in the yard in the spring. It will also get them out into the garden.
Decorative, but functional, birdhouses, feeders and heated birdbaths are wonderful for the yard. And don’t forget hummingbird feeders. This year we finally found one that didn’t leak everywhere, so we bought 2.
Large outdoor thermometers with matching clocks can be useful on the porch. Wind chimes are a favorite of mine but I never seem to find the right one.
A ceramic or cement statue for the summer patio and garden can be unique. Just be sure they don’t stay out all winter or the ceramic ones may freeze and crack. Gazing balls have always interested me, but with our cats, we’ve never had one.
Since we have no indoor cats anymore, we have more plants in the house and a large one sets on a plant caddy, a rolling plant holder. They are handy for those heavy plants you take out for summer and bring back in for winter.
And, no, I don’t think that is an odd gift if you know someone who needs it.
All the basic garden items like rain gauges, fancy thermometers, colorful buckets to carry garden tools, scented candles, gloves, a gardening apron, bulb gardens and especially amaryllis bulbs can be picked up at stores around our town.
If you are buying bulbs to force for a non-gardener, please buy the ones that are already planted.
And speaking of amaryllis, keep an eye on your calendar and get it out of its dark fall home when it’s time. It needs at least 6 weeks of watering and sun to bloom.
Never underestimate the positive effect of even the smallest gesture or gift.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.