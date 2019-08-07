Six Cub Scouts, ranging in age from 7-year-old Ethan Stokes to 9-year--olds, along with 14-year-old Den Chief Riley Stokes from Troop 76 (sponsored by Romney American Legion Post 91) and 4 adults spent 3 days and nights in the woods outside of Penn Run, Pa., alongside Yellow Creek Lake.
This was the 1st time since the pack was reformed in 2014 that they went to resident camp, but the wait was worth it. Camp Seph Mack’s theme for the summer camp was the “Knights of the Round Table” and all the staff members had different character roles including King Arthur, princesses, Sir Prance-a-Lot, wizards, Robin Hood and mer-people at the waterfront.
As is traditional with summer camp, after the campers got settled in their tents, did their swim tests and had their 1st camp dinner, the staff hosted an opening campfire and birthday party for King Arthur with entertainment and songs.
An unexpected and uninvited wicked witch showed up at the campfire as the fire was dying down, where she broke King Arthur’s shield and stole the pieces, which then required the entire camp to search for days in order to reassemble with the assistance of the Royal Blacksmith.
The Scouts got to participate in many longtime and favorite Scout camp activities such as archery, shooting BB guns, slingshots, swimming, ecology, handicraft, Scout-craft, and “rock” wall climbing.
A recent, and very popular addition to field sports was playing GaGa ball, which Bocki Heavner and Nate Stokes seemed to spend every spare moment playing. Due to their proficiency Bocki and Nate often found they were competing against each other amongst the final 2 or 3 Cub Scouts in the GaGa pit.
As reported by his mom and Den Leader, Kim Gillette, swimming was one of Justin Gillette’s favorite activities and he was one of the few Scouts able to qualify as a Beginner swimmer.
Summer camp would not be complete without fishing, and Garrett Ark, Bocki Heavner and Zachary Malcolm – along with several adult leaders — were up early Monday morning to get to Hopocan Pond by 6:30 a.m. to go Froggy Fishing with the elves.
While at summer camp Bocki celebrated his 9th birthday, which was made extra special by the whole camp singing him “Happy Birthday” at dinner.
Cub Scout resident summer camp would not happen if not for the generous participation of adult leaders, and Pack 32 was very fortunate that Kim Gillette, Rick Hillenbrand, Stephanie Malcolm and Tad Malcolm were able to devote the time to go to camp with the Scouts.
Cub Scout Pack 32 will return to its regular schedule of meeting every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28, which will also be its Join Scouting Night for new members; however, why wait for the rush?
Families with boys or girls going into kindergarten through 5th-grades in any Hampshire County elementary school – except Capon Bridge – the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind or home-schooled seeking more information, or to learn how to join Pack 32 now, see the pack’s Facebook page for Pack 32 Romney or call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meets and is sponsored by Romney First United Methodist Church at 49 N. High St. in Romney. o
