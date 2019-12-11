The upcoming holiday season can add stress to our daily routines. Atypical schedules, strained finances, family visits and challenging gift purchases for that extended cousin are just a few examples of the seasonal concerns that pile on top of us.
This stress brought on by these seasonal “to dos” can either be positive or negative. Eustress, the name for “good stress,” can help us to focus and accomplish the tasks we need to get done.
Distress, on the other hand, is the “bad stress” that overwhelms us, makes us tense and sometimes leads to physical illness. The pressure that bad stress puts on us to engage in unhealthy activities should not be ignored.
Bad stress can contribute to higher blood pressure, higher cholesterol and physical inactivity. When experiencing bad stress, we are also more likely to be tempted to turn to vices such as overeating and smoking.
So how can you mitigate the effects of bad stress this holiday season?
Keep your mind and body ready.
With some anticipation and positive thinking you can preemptively turn the negatives into positives. Indulge in the holiday activities you find the most relaxing.
Keeping up with regular exercise, a healthy diet and ample rest can also keep your body ready to deal with the added tasks.
Learn to say no. It’s easy to be overwhelmed with many small tasks. Know your boundaries. Only say yes to things you want to do and you will feel less resentful, bitter and overwhelmed.
Manage your finances. Planning ahead to manage finances can go a long way in the holiday season. Decide how much you can comfortably afford before you begin shopping.
Consider giving homemade and heartfelt gifts, which can be a cheaper alternative to a commercialized counterpart.
Seek support. The holidays provide a perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends and family. Having a caring ear to listen to you is an asset.
If you feel overwhelmed, consider seeking professional help. Psychologists and counselors can offer strategies to help you manage stress, change unhealthy behaviors and address emotional issues.
Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins
- 1 cup white flour
- 1 cup whole-wheat flour
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. allspice
- 1/3 cup applesauce
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
- 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, chopped
Preheat oven to 400. Sift together dry ingredients and set aside. Beat applesauce, eggs and pumpkin until well blended. Add the wet ingredients to the dry all at once. Stir just until moistened. Fold in chopped cranberries.
Spoon into 12 greased and paper-lined muffin cups or muffin tins. Bake for 15-20 minutes.
Recipe Source: UMass Amherst Extension Service
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
- 1/4 head of garlic (about 3 cloves)
- 1/2 tsp. canola or vegetable oil
- 1/4 tsp. thyme, dried
- 2-1/2 pounds potatoes (any variety), scrubbed and cubed
- 6 Tbsp. (3 ounces) skim or low-fat milk
- 1 Tbsp. butter, unsalted, cut into pieces
- Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 350. Wash and prepare potatoes. Using a sharp knife, cut the top off the garlic head to expose the tops of the cloves. Place the garlic head on a piece of aluminum foil. Pour oil on cut edge and sprinkle with thyme. Bunch aluminum foil around head and bake about 45 minutes.
Allow garlic to cool slightly, then break into cloves and squeeze each clove to remove soft garlic. Mash until creamy and set aside.
In the meantime, bring 1 quart of water to a boil and add potatoes. Cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes, reserving about 1 cup of the water in a separate bowl. Return potatoes to the pan and add butter. Heat milk in the microwave for about 1 minute or in a saucepan on top of the stove. (Milk may curdle slightly; this is natural.)
Mash potatoes with a potato masher or use a hand mixer or food mill. Mix milk and garlic into potatoes. Mix in some of the hot potato water if potatoes are too stiff. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Recipe Source: UMass Amherst Extension Service
Winter Apple Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup pomegranate juice
- 1-1/2 tsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. Dijon style mustard
- 1/2 tsp. honey
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6 cups spinach and romaine lettuce mixture
- 1 large apple, cored and chopped
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds (from 1 pomegranate)
- 1/2 cup toasted, roughly chopped walnuts
- 6 slices bacon, fried and crumbled
- 4 ounces blue cheese crumbles
For vinaigrette, combine together pomegranate juice, vinegar, mustard and honey in a blender jar. Drizzle in vegetable oil slowly while running. Season with salt and pepper.
For salad, toss spinach and lettuce with enough dressing to coat. Place on 6 salad plates. Top with apples, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, bacon and blue cheese. Drizzle with a little additional dressing.
Recipe Source: The University of Tennessee Extension Service
Garlic Roasted Balsamic Roasted Pork Tenderloin
- 2 lb. boneless pork tenderloin
- 1/4 c. olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 10 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1/2 c. fresh rosemary leaves
- 1/4 tsp. salt and ground pepper
- 2 lb. small red potatoes, washed and quartered
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease a 9- by 13-inch pan with cooking spray; place pork loin in pan and set aside. In a food processor, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic cloves, rosemary leaves, salt and pepper; process for 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened and the consistency of paste. Spread three quarters of the rub on all sides of the meat. Place in oven and cook for 10 minutes. Turn half way through cooking for even browning.
In the meantime, prepare the potatoes by combining them with the remaining rub. Remove pan from oven; reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Place prepared potatoes around the tenderloin. Put back in the oven and continue to cook for 45 minutes or until cooked through and potatoes are tender. Pork is done cooking when internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.
Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes. Transfer roast to a cutting board; slice and serve with potatoes.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
6-Layer Dip Holiday Wreath
- 1 can (16 oz.) refried beans
- 1 can (6 oz.) black olives
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 container (14 oz.) sour cream
- 1 container (16 oz.) salsa
- 1 container store bought guacamole
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 cherry tomatoes
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 bag tortilla chips
Prepare your spring form pan and place a glass in the center in order to create a void in the food. Make one layer of each of the above ingredients (except the cilantro, tomatoes, and bell pepper), making sure not to mix the layers as you go.
Sprinkle the top of the guacamole layer with finely chopped cilantro. Make the bow out of 2 cherry tomatoes, and 2 small pieces of bell pepper. Display on a platter with tortilla chips.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Impossibly Easy Breakfast Bake
- 12 oz. bulk pork sausage
- 1 medium chopped bell pepper (1 cup)
- 1 medium onion, chopped (½ cup)
- 3 cups frozen hash brown potatoes
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup baking mix
- 2 cups milk
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 4 eggs
Heat oven to 400. Grease 9-by-13 baking dish. Cook the sausage, bell pepper and onion in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat is no longer pink. Drain.
Stir together sausage mixture, potatoes and 1-1/2 cups of the cheese in the baking dish. Stir together baking mix, milk, pepper and eggs until blended. Pour into baking dish. Bake uncovered for 40 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 1 to 2 more minutes or just until cheese is melted. Cool 5 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cranberry Salad
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 box (3 oz.) cran-raspberry or raspberry gelatin
- 1 can (14 oz.) whole cranberry sauce
- 1 can (15 oz.) mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple
- 1 medium diced apple (optional)
- 1 cup walnuts (optional)
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Add whole cranberry sauce (you will need to break it up). Add oranges and pineapple. Add apple and walnuts, if desired. Chill overnight. Very easy and delicious with chicken or turkey.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Cranberry Chicken
- 6 boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved
- 1 can (16 oz.) whole-berry cranberry sauce
- 1 large tart apple, peeled and chopped
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup walnuts
- 1 tsp. curry powder
Place chicken in a 13-by-9 baking dish that has been sprayed with a nonstick coating. Bake uncovered at 350 for 20 minutes. Meanwhile combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon over chicken. Bake, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes longer or until juices run clear. Yield: 6 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
