The Mayor has closed the Office for the time being as he has been having some health issues and just can’t keep up with his paper work, so looking forward to getting back into business soon.
We greatly appreciated folks from the Assembly of God stopping by and sharing in Christmas Carols and the Bethel Baptist Church delivering a wonderful variety of cookies along with 52 other homes being blessed with a tin of delicious cookies.
Ernie and I enjoyed having the following folks call on us during the holiday season: Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Amanda and Ali, Brian Manision, Brad and Laurie Racey, Dwight Racey, Gabe Simms and Dashelle, Nelson and Carolyn Stephens of Martinsburg, Jed Metzler, Chuck Ramsey, Rod and Cinda Bowman and Eddie Combs.
Spending Christmas Day with Wayne and Una Lupton was 50 members of their family and also celebrated the birthday of daughter, Joyce.
Charlie and Greta McKee entertained with the Family Christmas Dinner at their home on Dec. 24.
Mark Loar and Maria White of Pa. spent the holidays here with Mrs. Ruth Loar and enjoyed time with Connie Pyles and her family and with Debbie Lupton and family. Also enjoyed being included in the celebration of the 5th birthday of Mrs. Loar’s great-grandson; Lukus Sowers at the Augusta Fire Hall.
Mrs. Sue Haines enjoyed having her family join her for Christmas and also the celebration of two of her grandchildren — being Una Haines on the 22nd and Tristian Haines on the 24th.
Special belated wishes to all those already mentioned and also to some other neighbors celebrating during the holidays, being Jack Pyles, Dwight Hott and his sister, Kathyrn Hahn, Jennifer Metzler and little Malchai celebrating his 1st. birthday, and Lindsey Funk and Greta McKee and I’m sure I have missed several.
Sending anniversary wishes to Larry and Kathyrn Hahn on 40 yrs. of marriage and also some other local friends celebrating are Roger and Kathy Hawse, Steve and Wanda Hott, Rick and Jessica Hawse, Brad and Laurie Racey and Alvin and Janet McKee.
On a much sadder note – there has been much illness and deaths of a couple very prominent Kirby residents: Mrs. Eileen Timbrook Hott and Mr. Arno Hott. Both very well known and respected by many– heartfelt sympathy to those families and caregivers. Also Mrs. Judy DeFazio recently lost her sister, and Marcia Farell of here lost her mother from Pa.
