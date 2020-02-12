Sorry to have missed Elmo Frye’s funeral service. He will be missed by his family and friends and his memory will live on.
I have been busy with my oil painting and have many pictures from the years spent at Virginia Belt’s art classes held in Shanks. They hold a lot of memories, so drop in and take a look. Some lasting friendships were formed. Show your loved ones you care.
I enjoyed visiting Capon Bridge Library recently and talked about the old dental office that has been turned into a museum. That’s a great idea, and took material and pictures of the old Methodist Church where I grew up.
Recent visitors have been Sandy and Roger Pickett of Old Manchester Rd., Westminster, Md. Also Burma Miles from St. Paul’s Rd., Clear Spring, Md. Some nice pictures were taken. They were of Kitty Lee, Sandy Pickett and Bradley Kline. Some get-togethers have been Eileen Sowers, daughter Maria Sowers with a friend. My sister, Joyce Lovine Straw has lost her husband Leo W. Straw very recently and is with her son Kim Straw here on The Ridge. I saw Shirley Kimble recently shopping and she was with husband Logan Kimble who recently had knee surgery. Also saw a neighbor, Junior Harding, while shopping. Stop in, I will be glad to see you.
(0) comments
