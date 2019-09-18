Sad news: Bloomery has lost another outstanding person.
Anna Hite died on Sept. 9. She was one of those fortunate people who passed away in her own home with family caring for them.
I met Anna many years ago when I was living in Bloomery and participating in the Bloomery Homemakers Club. Anna was a strong supporter of the Capon Bridge Library and was the first president of the Friends of the Library organization.
Each fall when a fundraiser was held, the star of the show was the wonderful baked goods that came from Bloomery.
The Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge also lost a wonderful member this week. Louise Riggleman Link died a few days ago. She was a talented seamstress and baker. Her homemade rolls always brought a small fortune at a bake sale or auction. Her funeral services will be at Giffin Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. Sympathy is extended to the families and friends of both of these remarkable women.
The community dinner at Capon Bridge will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Ribs and roasted potatoes are on the menu, and I hear Calvin Riggleman will be cooking the ribs. Come out and enjoy socializing with your neighbors as you have supper.
Phyliss Bishop of Winchester (formerly High View) was surprised by her daughter, Deborah, who traveled from Florida to bring a birthday cake and ice cream for her mother's 80th birthday. All the folks at Capon Valley Center enjoyed her surprise as well.
I was enjoying a fine evening sitting on my deck when I noticed a gigantic swarm of dragonflies circling around. They were circling back and forth at a low elevation. Other neighbors also noticed their presence.
The experts say this is quite common and happens when they migrate south to find warmer weather as winter approaches. The swarms are so large they are showing up on radar and have been spotted in Indiana and Ohio. This is the first time I have seen this natural phenomenon.
The Romney Historic Landmark Commission has invited me to talk about my church at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Bank of Romney Community Building. Church members have assisted me in putting together a presentation about Capon Chapel. If you are not familiar with the church, come and hear its history and ties to the Capon Bridge area. I hope to see you there.
(0) comments
