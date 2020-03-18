As a reminder, here are a few tips from WVU to help you stay safe and healthy.
• Clean your cell phone and other devices with cleaning wipes.
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains an alcohol content of 60 percent or higher.
• Instead of a handshake, offer an “elbow bump” or a simple verbal greeting.
• Use proper nutrition (fruits and veggies) to ward off viruses.
• Drink lots of water.
• Take your temperature.
• If you’re sick, stay home.
Source: WVU
CDC Healthy Planning Recommendations:
• Have supplies on hand
• Contact your healthcare provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medications to have on hand in case you need to stay home for a prolonged period of time.
• Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms.
• Have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Take everyday preventive actions, such as:
• Clean your hands often
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or having been in a public place.
• If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc.
• Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.
• Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.
• Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
• Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)
• Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.
• Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.
Adapted from the CDC Website
Air Fryer Fried Chicken
- 5 chicken legs
- 4 chicken thighs
- 5 chicken wings
- 3 cups buttermilk
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. onion powder
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. paprika
- 6 cups cornflakes, crushed
Marinate chicken in the buttermilk for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator or better yet, overnight. Mix the pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika and crushed corn flakes together in a bowl.
Roll the chicken in the dry mixture to coat well. Place the chicken onto the Air Flow Racks. Place the racks in the Air Fryer Oven. Press the power button, then the chicken button (40 minute cooking time) and increase the cooking temperature to 375 F to begin the cooking cycle.
After 10 minutes, rotate the cooking racks. Use a meat thermometer to measure the temperature of the chicken. It is done when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Additional cooking time may be needed to reach this temperature.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Best-Ever Slow Cooker Roast
- 1 beef chuck shoulder roast (3 to 5 lbs.)
- 1 can (10-3/4 oz.) cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
- 1 pkg. dry onion soup mix
- 4 to 5 medium potatoes, unpeeled and quartered
- 4 cups baby carrots
Place the roast in the slow cooker. If necessary, cut it in half to fit in the cooker. Combine the can of soup and the dry soup mix in a bowl and pour over roast.
Cover and cook on low for 4 hours. Add the potatoes and carrots to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 2 hours. Yield: 6-8 servings
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Chili
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 lb. Italian sausages
- 1 can (28 oz.) tomatoes
- 1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1 cup chopped green peppers
- 2 cans (15 oz.) kidney beans
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. chili powder
Brown hamburger and sausage, drain. Sauté onions, celery and green pepper. Mix all ingredients, place in crock pot and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Easy Taco Casserole
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 Tbsp. taco seasoning mix
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 can (15.5 oz.) black beans, 1/4 cup reserved
- 2 cups chopped cherry tomatoes, divided
- 1 cup corn, canned and drained or frozen
- 12 corn tortillas, 6 halved
- 2 cups shredded Monterey jack
- 1 cup shredded cheddar
- 1 cup crushed corn chips
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- Sour cream, for serving
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add ground beef, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon. Cook until beef is no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Drain fat.
Stir in taco seasoning; then season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in all but 1/4 cup black beans, 1-1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, and corn.
Spread a small amount of the beef mixture on the bottom of your baking dish, then top with a layer of tortillas. Add a third of the cheeses, 1/3 of the meat mixture, and then repeat with another layer of tortillas, cheese and beef. Top with remaining tortillas and remaining meat mixture. Top with crushed corn chips, remaining cheese, and reserved beans.
Bake until cheese is melty, and casserole is warmed through, 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with remaining cherry tomatoes and green onions. Serve with sour cream.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Chopped Thai Salad
- 3 cups finely shredded cabbage (purple or green)
- 1 cup chopped cucumbers
- 1 cup shelled edamame
- 1 cup shredded or julienned carrots
- 1 cup chopped bell peppers
- ½ cup chopped roasted peanuts
- 2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro
Peanut dressing
- 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. chili garlic sauce
- 3 Tbsp. warm water
Place the cabbage in a large bowl. Arrange the cucumbers, edamame, carrots, bell peppers and peanuts on top. Sprinkle with cilantro.
For the dressing: Whisk together the peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, lime juice, sesame oil, chili garlic sauce and warm water until smooth. Drizzle the peanut dressing over the vegetables; then serve immediately.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Chicken Paresienne
- 6 medium chicken breasts
- salt and pepper
- paprika
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1 can (11.5 oz.) mushroom soup
- 1 can (4 oz.) sliced mushrooms
- 1 cup sour cream
Sprinkle chicken lightly with salt, pepper and paprika. Place in slow cooker. Mix wine, soup and mushrooms until well combined. Mix in sour cream. Pour over chicken and sprinkle with paprika. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Serve sauce over chicken with rice or noodles.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Fresh Tomato, Basil and Avocado Salad
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. fresh minced garlic
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper
- 2 ripe avocados, halved, seeded, peeled and diced
- 2 pints grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/3 cup loosely packed fresh basil ribbons (or chopped basil)
Whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper in a bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl, mix tomato and avocado together while being careful not to mash the avocado too much. Add basil and drizzle with the balsamic vinaigrette. Serve immediately.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Tangy Crisp Vegetables and Pasta Salad
- 1/2 cup pasta, such as shells, macaroni, etc., uncooked
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 medium peeled, seeded and coarsely chopped cucumber
- 1/2 medium thinly sliced carrot
- 1/2 medium coarsely chopped tomato
- 1/4 coarsely chopped green or red pepper
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped broccoli florets
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced radishes
- 2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped green or red onion
Cook pasta according to package directions, but do not add salt to cooking water. Drain, rinse with cool water and drain again.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic powder and black pepper. Stir and heat over medium heat until sugar is dissolved, but do not boil. Let cool. Rinse, drain and chop remaining ingredients.
Combine in a shallow container, such as an 8-inch-by-8-inch pan. Add cooked pasta and vinegar mixture. Mix gently. Cover and refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to blend. Serve cold using a slotted spoon. Cover and refrigerate leftovers within two hours.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Yogurt-Berry Smoothies
- 2 cups vanilla low-fat yogurt
- 2 cups frozen berries (strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries)
- 1 banana, sliced
- 1/2 cup orange juice
Mix ingredients in blender until smooth. Pour into four glasses and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
