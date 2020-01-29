SLANESVILLE — It’s all fun and games at Slanesville Presbyterian with the inception of “Game Days,” fun-filled afternoons that provide Hampshire County with another option for entertainment and fellowship.
Denise Rouse with Slanesville Presbyterian had the idea to start these “Game Days” after some of the ladies with the church sat down to play a card game, and Rouse saw some of the competitive natures of her friends stirring.
“I thought, ‘we need to do this more often,’” Rouse explained. “There are a lot of people that like to play games.”
As far as scheduling goes, there haven’t been any official events planned until March. Rouse said that transportation and questionable weather have been 2 factors in scheduling issues, but she said that when spring begins, opportunities for these game days will be more often.
The event currently planned for March 21 is an all-day Monopoly tournament, but Rouse said that they have access to many different types of board games and card games as well.
“Many of us work in offices all day, and it’s a good thing to get away from offices and TV screens,” Rouse said. “It’s also an opportunity to make other friends.”
These game days, according to Rouse, offer a chance for members of the community to meet new people and have a little bit of fun away from work commitments, and since Slanesville Presbyterian is such a small church, Rouse says that she is hopeful that there will be a lot of community involvement.
“It could be a good thing for a lot of people. I’m really thinking we might make a lot of new friends,” Rouse said. “I think with enough interest, this could be a great thing for the community.”
For updates on these game days, scheduling and more information about what’s going on with Slanesville Presbyterian, check out their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.