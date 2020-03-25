The saying goes: this is short but sweet. Well, this is short, but not sweet. With all the closings, stay at home and everything going on with the Coronavirus pandemic, it has brought the whole world to their knees. We should be listening and be on our knees praying.
It always amazed me in reading the Daily Bread Ministries on the Upper Room. God always planned ahead with a message that fits the present situation and these readings were printed months ago. For example: in the Daily Bread for Sunday, March 22 from Psalm 107 verses 4-6: in despair? Don’t stay silent. Cry out to God. He hears and waits to restore your hope. Though he doesn’t always take us out of hard situations, he promises to be with us always. I guess this is where the sweet part of the saying comes in.
Since there is no social news to write about, happy birthday wishes to former resident Joyce Foley Grant, who celebrates on April 3 and now resides at The Kensington in Cumberland, Md.
