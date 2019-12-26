She told us a funny story about my dad and some of his friends who spent the Christmas holiday going Kris Tinglin’, or as some call it serenadin’.
Our son was completely enthralled as his grandma recounted the times his pappy and his buddies dressed up in costumes, made a huge ruckus outside their neighbors’ homes, and awoke them by asking, “Do you want to see old Santa?”
Usually, the neighbor would then invite them in for some Christmas cheer. However, my mom recalled one time when instead of the neighbor welcoming them, she asked if they wanted to see her shotgun. My mom laughed as she told how my dad’s friends scattered like mice to take cover as shots rang out above their heads.
Eventually, they convinced the woman who they were, calmed the situation down, and all enjoyed a holiday treat together.
Our son loved this story so much he immediately shared it with his sisters and his friends at school. As I was hoping he didn’t decide to don a mask and relieve his Pappy’s shenanigans, his grandmother was saying, “Wait until I tell him about Bellin’.”
It’s a wedding night prank where neighbors, once again, create a giant commotion outside someone’s home. Upon awakening the newlyweds, the groom must put his new bride into a wheelbarrow and parade her around.
My mom reminded me that they “belled” my sister and brother-in-law. Never mind they were married at the end of February; my brother-in-law placed my sister in a wheelbarrow and wheeled her around in the middle of the night.
My mom chuckled as she said, “That’s nothing. Our preacher had to wheel his wife from the stoplight in town.” Luckily, or sadly, depending on how you look at it, by the time I was married, Bellin’ was a tradition of the past.
With these stories in mind, I started to notice all the other changes to our holiday traditions. Some traditions, like a big Christmas breakfast at my mom’s house, have changed because our family has grown.
As our children have aged, rarely does our family all make early morning breakfast together.
For our part, Savage teenagers aren’t quite as energetic on Christmas morning as Savage toddlers. Then, many of us have other family celebrations to get to.
Some traditions change because of loss. With both of our dads gone, the holidays especially remind my husband and I of the voids they’ve left behind.
As my mother-in-law rightfully downsized to a more manageable home, this is the first Christmas we celebrated with our Savage family in a place where Granddaddy didn’t live.
Traditions change as our lives change. That seems to be inevitable. However, remembering and sharing stories of those past traditions help us to still honor them.
Thus, I take heart in knowing that time spent reminiscing about those traditions of the past, ensures that although they’ve changed, they’ve not really disappeared.
