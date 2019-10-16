Editor’s note: Log on to our website at www.hampshirereview.com for the Calendar under the Living tab. All events are listed there for you 24/7.
THIS WEEK:
Oct. 16-22
Oct. 16
HC Planning Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
HC Board of Health 6 p.m., HC Health Department, U.S. 50, Augusta. Handicapped accessible and open to the public. Agenda on the website or call 304-496-9640.
Rio CEOS Club 7 p.m. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Board of Parks and Recreation 4 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 340 E. Main.
VFW Post 1101 6:30 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, Romney.
Oct. 17
American Legion Post 137 6:30 p.m., Post Home, 484 Cold Stream Road
Central-Dunmore CEOS Club 1 p.m., Augusta. For more info, call the WVU Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
HC Parks and Rec Commission 7 p.m., HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom
Attorney general mobile office 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Romney Senior Center, 280 School St.
Community dinner 5-7 p.m., old CB Middle School. Free. Menu: Rice-and-meat casseroles, green beans, fresh salads with homemade dressings, dessert and drink.
Ice Mountain Writers 5-7 p.m., HC Public Library, Romney. The group does writing prompts, shares what they have written and meets with other writers who share interest in their genres. All ages and experience levels interested in exploring their creative side are invited. For more info, call 304-676-3433 or email write@HampshireArts.org.
Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m., Hardy County RRT building, Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association 7 p.m. The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main St., Romney. Open to all.
Film club 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Title to be determined.
Oct. 18
Trivia night 7-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Taylor Berryhill hosts a game of art and entertainment trivia for teams of 2 to 5. Come as a group or join a table.
Romney on the menu 5:30-7 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Building. Free; bring a snack. Dale Brady on the Romney walking tour project.
Gallery reception for Jim Morris and Candy Ponchak 4-7 p.m., the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Refreshments. Opening of their Appalachian Influence show that runs through Nov. 9.
Pirates and Cowboys concert 7 p.m., Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Suggested donation $10. Presented by Honey Bee Music.
Oct. 19
Ukulele Club 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. New players at 11:30 for basic instruction, experienced players start at noon. Free. Donations appreciated. Loaner Ukes available
Pirates and Cowboys concert 2 p.m., Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Suggested donation $10. Presented by Honey Bee Music.
Critton Hollow Band concert 7-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. $7 advance, $10 at the door.
High Mountain Bluegrass concert 3-5 p.m., CB Public Library pavilion. Free, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Food available.
Spaghetti-and-meat-sauce dinner 4-7 p.m., Delray Christian Church. Fundraiser for North River Ruritan Club scholarship fund
BBQ chicken dinner 5 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring. Benefit for the Capon Valley Ruritan Scholarship Fund. $15 includes baked potato, salad, green beans, rolls, dessert and drinks. Silent auction starts at 4 p.m.
Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place, Romney. Free, everyone welcome.
Oct. 20
PFLAG 6-8 p.m., 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
Poetry afternoon 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. All ages welcome. Read, recite or listen.
Oct. 21
HC Republican Executive Committee 7 p.m., HC Health Department, U.S. 50, Augusta.
Makerspace 5 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Supplies provided.
Relay for Life 6 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. More info, call Patty Wygal at 304 676 2480.
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m., Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m., 56 Mutt Run, Delray
Oct. 22
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Books and Beyond 5:30 p.m., HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. This month’s book: “The Vanishing American Adult” by Ben Sassee. Open to the public.
Looking ahead
Oct. 23-29
HC Diabetic Support Group 1 p.m. Wed., Oct. 23, Romney Senior Center. For more info call Pam Francis RN, diabetic educator, 304-813-6588.
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., Oct. 23, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 23, HC Emergency Operations Center, Jersey Mountain Road.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 24, CB Ruritan Community Center.
Pumpkin painting 5 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 24, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All materials provided, but pre-registration required by calling 304-822-3185
Story hour 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 25, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Halloween party
Hampshire House of Horrors 7-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, The Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Adults $9.99; under 18 $5. Sponsored by The Romney Project of the Hampshire County Arts Council.
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 1-2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, CB Public Library
Rep. Alex Mooney mobile office 11 a.m.-noon Fri., Oct. 25, Romney Senior Center
Halloween Open mic night 6-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. social meet-and-greet, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., Oct. 25, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Turkey and oyster dinner 3:30-6 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26, Timber Ridge Christian Church, High View. Adults $16, children $7. Dinner includes turkey or oysters, macaroni and cheese, dressing, gravy, green beans, potato salad, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, drink and dessert.
Hampshire House of Horrors 7-11 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26, The Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Adults $9.99; under 18 $5. Sponsored by The Romney Project of the Hampshire County Arts Council.
The Helltown RIffRaff concert 7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26, River House, Capon Bridge. $7 advance, $10 at the door.
Herb Club 1-2:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 27, River House, Capon Bridge. Organizational meeting with local herbalist Leenie Hobbie.
HC Cancer Coalition 11 a.m. Mon., Oct. 28, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Jersey Mt. Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 28, Clubhouse, 81 Ruritan Drive, Three Churches
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., Oct. 28, Central Office, School St., Romney
Pumpkin carving 5:30 p.m. Tues., Oct. 29, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. Pre-registration required by calling 304-822-3185.
AND BEYOND …
Grant-writing seminar Nov. 6-7, South Branch Inn, Sunrise Summit. Sponsored by Volunteer West Vriginia. Register by calling Moya Doneghy at 304-558-0111.
Crafter/vender tables available for Fall Fest at the Grassy Lick-Kirby Community Center ,. Call Melinda Racey at 304-496-9116.
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Puppet show rehearsals 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Open to tweens and older to create children’s shows.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Al-Anon 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Depression-bipolar support group 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Yoga 10-11 a.m. Wednesday and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Honey Bee Music, 390 E. Main St., Romney Led by Swami Ramachandrananda. Freewill offering. Saturday class requires RSVP by calling 858-547-8620.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
