Then in the New Testament the first mention of the term love is found when Jesus was being baptized by John and the Holy Spirit descended as a dove and a voice from heaven spoke and said, “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased.”
In both instances the term love was introduced as the love of a father for son, which is appropriate because the first love that ever existed was the love of God the Father for His Son Jesus.
I’m well aware that there are fathers who have gone AWOL on their children and are not an example of what genuine love is all about.
But as a father I can tell you that there is no more precious feeling than the first time a father looks into the eyes of his newborn child.
The term love has always been downplayed by such statements like, “I love my car,” or “There’s nothing I love more than a good cup of coffee first thing in the morning.”
It may be true that a good cup of coffee first thing in the morning is something to grab one’s attention but it is really an understatement to declare one’s love toward that cup of coffee.
That is at least when in comparison to the love of a father for his son, or daughter.
Valentine’s Day week just passed and folks were declaring their undivided love to one another, but I seriously doubt anyone sent a dozen roses to a cup of hot coffee first thing Friday morning.
It’s obvious that one should declare his or her love to one another all year long and those who are genuinely in love do so in some form or another.
Some folks have a difficult time expressing their love to another but that doesn’t mean they fail to genuinely love their boyfriend, girlfriend or spouse.
And it really doesn’t belittle the term love to use it in other ways, such as telling your wife, “I love that new dress,” or “Wow, sweetie, I love what you’ve done to your hair.”
That is if one takes the time to notice. If a husband fails to notice such things, he may not love the response he gets from his wife at his failure to do so.
But this thing called love can do strange things to an individual.
It can make a macho man do things like help with the housework or take his wife shopping. It can even make him lay aside his own plans and give her his undivided attention as long as it doesn’t interrupt his fishing, hunting, football, basketball, hockey games, watching the races or his night out with the guys.
Otherwise she pretty much can claim his attention, oh, and except it’s not after he has worked all day and needs to kick back and put his feet up while dinner is being cooked.
Surely I’m joking because genuine love is self-sacrificing, it does not behave itself rudely, it suffers long and is patient, thinks no evil, bears all things, hopes all things and believes all things. Love never fails. (1 Corinthians 13)
