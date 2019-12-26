The $25,000 grant will go to Potomac State’s SAGE – Sustainable Agriculture Entrepreneurship – program, which will obtain the mobile “turn-key” pizza oven that can be used to increase the overall production of specialty crops while educating youth in the region about value-added, farm-grown products.
The college’s agriculture program will use the mobile oven to prepare high quality, wood-fired pizzas on its college-owned farms, at PSC events, community events, ag-based fairs and shows, conferences, festivals and at local and regional farms to showcase this unique agriculture business model.
While the college grows some of its own products as part of normal coursework and farm operations, other products will be locally sourced through regional partners, including Brookdale Farms in Fort Ashby; Savage Mountain Farm in Meyersdale, Pa.; the Evergreen Heritage Foundation in Mount Savage, Md.; and Garrett (County, Md.) Growers Co-op.
The focus will be on promoting and utilizing specialty crops for this project, including high-tunnel and field-grown tomatoes; herbs such as basil, oregano, parsley and cilantro; as well as arugula and spinach, mushrooms, jalapenos, sweet peppers, broccoli, onions, zucchini and roasted garlic, among others.
Similar to the movement and popularity of craft beer, artisan breads and other products, craft pizza is another growing enterprise model that can readily promote and increase agri-business and agri-tourism.
The SAGE program will strive to meet several meaningful goals in relation to the growing, distribution, marketing, and education of specialty crops in the region.
Local ag businesses interested in promoting their fruits and vegetables through this program by partnering with the Potomac State College Agriculture Department can contact Corey Armstrong at carmstr1@mail.wvu.edu.
