At the Library: The library is currently closed. A rack of free books has been placed outside in the Todd Griffin Park. In addition, you can download free eBooks from their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
Hampshire County Schools are currently closed until April 20.
At The River House: The River House is closed to the public until further notice. They have developed an art-at-home program available on their Facebook page. In addition, musical events and virtual meetings are being set up (also on Facebook). Check their FB page or website for additional information and current listings, www.theriverhousewv.org.
The Cat and the Fiddle is offering online musical lessons. Contact them for additional information at 443-860-2461.
Community Church Services: Alanna McGuinn of Capon Bridge United Methodist Church is hosting online services on Sundays via Facebook. The services begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. You can view the services on Facebook or Youtube.com.
American Legion Post 137: They are open for call in/carry out orders only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Daily specials are posted on their FB page. You can contact them at 304-856-3354.
Other news regarding essential businesses open in and around Capon Bridge:
The Sheriff’s Office in Romney is now closed to the public for walk up traffic. You can contact them if you have an emergency at 304-822-3894.
Valley Health has set up a COVID-19 hotline for people experiencing virus symptoms. It is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is an emergency. 540-536-0380.
Capon Valley Market and Liberty Gas Station: Always open, 304-856-3960.
Anthony’s Jr.: Open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m.-10 pm. Serving lunch and dinner. Menu available online. They are accepting orders via phone or online. They will deliver your order to you upon arrival. 304-856-3027
Farmer’s Daughter is open for pick up orders only. Lunch burgers are not available at the present time. Call ahead at 304-856-2550. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Valley View Greenhouse in Augusta is open, and orders can be placed via FB Messenger or at 304-496-7111. They will prepare your order and deliver it to your car upon pickup.
Dollar General in CB opens at 8 a.m. for senior shoppers. The first hour of business has been dedicated to senior shopping only. 304-856-2165
Family Dollar is open, and they have groceries. 304-856-3641.
Reeds Pharmacy is open from 9-7 Monday through Saturday. They can be reached at 304-856-2901.
Bank of Romney in CB is open for drive up access, including the ATM machine. 304-856-3461.
FNB Bank in CB is open for drive up service only. 304-856-3426.
Capon Bridge Family Practice hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call ahead to schedule an appointment at 304-856-2525.
Food Lion in Romney is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. 304-822-3641.
Apple Valley Waste is continuing to operate. However, they have suspended pick-up of bulk items, including cardboard. All items for pick-up must be placed in plastic bags. Contact them at 877-267-1280 or www.applevalleywaste.com.
Governor Jim Justice has waived the requirement to possess a fishing license through Friday, April 24 at all state regulated fishing facilities for West Virginia residents.
Month long celebrations for April:
This month we celebrate Autism Awareness Month and National Garden Month. This might be a good time to plant and cultivate a home garden.
National Poetry month occurs in April and is considered one of the largest literary celebrations in the world.
Special Days to celebrate in April:
April 17 is International Haiku Poetry Day. Originally started in Japan, it usually consists of 3 lines, the first and third containing 5 syllables, the second containing 7. Try your hand at writing this unique style of poetry while spending time at home with your children.
April 21 is celebrated as the British National Tea Day. This is the day all British citizens might enjoy the hot drink that has been part of their culture for centuries.
April 25 is recognized as World Penguin Day. Eighteen different species populate 4 different continents. This might also be the start of a discussion with your children about the importance of conservation efforts around the world.
April 28 is celebrated as National Blueberry Pie Day. With an abundance of antioxidants, this pie is both good for you and delicious as well. One of my favorites!
April 30 is known as National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Created to increase awareness of millions of animals waiting in shelters to be adopted, this day is also supported by the American Humane Society.
Lastly, Arbor Day occurs on the last day of April.
Please continue to stay at home unless it is necessary to go out. Although this may seem like an extreme measure, in the long run it will serve to protect us all.
