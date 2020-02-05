Of course, this being Healthy Hampshire, we will regale you with some sobering statistics. In the year 2017, West Virginia ranked No. 1 in the United States for prevalence of adult heart disease.
That year, the nationwide prevalence was 4.0 percent. In West Virginia, the prevalence was 7.4 percent. With regard to deaths secondary to heart disease, the state had the 10th-highest rate in the U.S.
Nearly 21 percent of West Virginia resident deaths were attributed to heart disease. In both West Virginia and the United States, heart disease is the leading cause of death.
According to the CDC, the prevalence of heart disease was highest in adults with less than a high school education and with an annual household income of less than $15,000. Coronary events were projected to occur in about 1.06 million Unites States residents in 2019.
Smoking (16 percent), hypertension (45 percent), obesity (40 percent), elevated cholesterol (28.5 percent) and less-than-recommended exercise (78 percent) are conditions and behaviors that increase the risk of heart disease.
The percentages quoted next to each factor indicate the prevalence of these factors in the general population.
OK, is there any good news about heart disease? I'm glad you asked because, yes, there is.
First, the death rate from coronary artery disease in the United States decreased by 32 percent between 2006 and 2016. Second, all of the risk factors noted above are factors that can be altered.
Elevated blood pressure can be reduced by weight loss, sodium restriction and the use of blood-pressure-reducing medications. Weight loss is a harder nut to crack. Any loss of weight helps, and weight loss to what is considered normal BMI can reduce risk.
Most elevated cholesterol is hereditary. However, reduction of saturated fats and if necessary, use of cholesterol lowering medication can reduce the risk. Statins are medications that not only reduce cholesterol levels, but also exercise anti-inflammatory effects and stabilize fragile coronary artery plaques, whose rupture frequently leads to heart attacks.
Exercise is also a behavior that can be modified. And smoking, perhaps the leading risk factor in coronary artery disease, is a behavior that can be changed.
The best smoking prevention strategy is never starting. Peer, parental, community and (ahem) governmental educational efforts can help reduce the risks of people starting smoking. However, those who currently smoke and want to quit have a number of potential treatments, such as nicotine patches and prescription medications to help kick the habit.
And of course, we all know what substance the heart pumps. In that vein (sorry), the following is a friendly reminder. Three blood drives are occurring this month in our backyards.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, a blood drive is being held at the Burlington VFD from noon to 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, another drive is taking place at the Hope Christian Church in Augusta from 1:30 to 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, a blood drive is occurring at Covenant Baptist Church in Romney from 12:30 to 6 p.m.
There is no substitute for blood and it is always in short supply. As mentioned in a previous Healthy Hampshire column, about 37 percent of Americans are eligible to donate, but only 3.7 percent actually do.
If just an additional 1 percent of eligible people donated blood, there would be no shortage of blood available for transfusions nationwide.
Additional details regarding eligibility and restrictions can be seen on the American Red Cross website. It is possible to pre-register for your donation to reduce the time spent at the blood donation site. That information is also available at the Red Cross website.
Why the title Stayin’ Alive? That Bee Gees disco tune has the tempo that maximizes the effectiveness of chest compressions utilized in performing CPR. Of course, we're trying to prevent that from happening in the first place.
The writer is part of the Primary Care provider team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital's Multispecialty Clinic. The Clinic, as its name indicates, offers specialty care in Cardiology, Podiatry, Pulmonary medicine, Gynecology, General Surgery and Gastroenterology.
