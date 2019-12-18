I clarified, “I’m not asking what you need. I’m asking what you want.” There’s a big difference between the 2. That’s part of the magic of Christmas.
Rarely do we ask children, “What do you need for Christmas?” Instead we ask, “What do you want for Christmas?”
I don’t ever recall a time when our Savages answered, “New underwear and toothpaste.” In fact, stockings filled with toothbrushes and oranges at our house are rummaged through in search of gift cards and candy.
Christmas is, maybe, the only time of year we ask our children to make wish lists. They eagerly do so with genuine hope and belief that their wishes will be fulfilled.
Christmas is a time we encourage our children to make their hearts’ desires known and have faith in the magic of the holiday. It’s a time to dream.
Of course, even Santa has a budget. I’d really love an all-inclusive paid trip to Hawaii wrapped in winning lottery tickets, but I realize some things require a little more financing than even Santa can pull off on short notice.
Somewhere between the things I need, like a new kitchen spatula, and the things I want, like peace on earth and good will toward all people, is a realistic wish list of things that will nonetheless fill me with joy.
The same is true for our Savages. I’m certain our teenage daughter won’t be unwrapping an indoor pool with a waterslide and lazy river. Our son’s not receiving early graduation from high school in the middle of his 8th-grade year, and our youngest daughter isn’t likely getting a letter to Hogwarts.
However, I’m certain Santa will bring more than deodorant and toilet paper.
As the Rolling Stones pointed out, “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes you might just find you get what you need.” Even at Christmas, pie-in-the-sky wishes require Santa to have an adequate budget and financial plan to cover all the costs of the projects and presents he’ll be delivering.
As magical as he is, he can’t deliver gifts requiring him to incur a debt that can only be repaid by placing his faith in others. No, I’d say even Santa finds a way to deliver magic within budget, and that’s OK.
Sometimes, there can be a vast difference between what we want and what we need. Luckily, my mom — and Mick Jagger — might have been onto something.
Maybe the goal is to get to a place where what we need is more valuable to us than what we want. Maybe if our wish lists consisted of wants that fulfilled our actual needs, we’d find the real magic of Christmas.
After all, the very first Christmas gift ever wasn’t sent to fulfill a want. He was given because we needed him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.