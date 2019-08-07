Your herbs should be going gangbusters in their containers or in the garden now and it’s time to give them a trim so you can have another full round of growth before cold weather rolls in.
Any flowers always need snipped, but you can do your first full harvest to freeze or dry now. Always cut herbs after any dew or other night moisture has dried, don’t tear them or break them off and leave enough stem so you can tie them in small bunches if you want to hang them to dry.
Or prepare a sunny area where they can lay out if you prefer to dry them that way. If you want to freeze them after they’re dried, I have found the easiest way is in ice cube trays.
Cut or chop the dried herbs into smaller pieces and put them in the trays. Add extra virgin olive oil or water to cover and a piece of plastic wrap laid lightly over the tray and then freeze them. After a few days, remove the cubes from the trays, put them in labeled zip loc bags and back in the freezer.
Now they’re ready for soups or whatever you want to add them to. I would assume you can also freeze fresh herbs in the ice cube trays, but I have never tried it.
For me, slugs have always been a nuisance in the garden and we have used many methods to get rid of them. They eat their way right through flower beds and leave slimy trails in their wake.
However, slugs in the compost is another matter altogether. Apparently, they like dead plant debris and garbage almost as much as the nice fresh leaves in the garden. So, instead of killing them, relocate them to the compost pile where they will break down the organic materials, thus contributing to the decomposition process.
If you’re concerned they’ll break free and invade your garden, don’t be. They will die of old age before you even use the compost. They prefer the top of the pile where they can get fresh materials, so if you see the top covered in slugs, you may want to cut back the numbers.
Wait until dark to go out and pick them off, putting them in a bucket of soapy water. Or you could always relocate a toad or 2 to the top of the pile. They’ll devour those slugs in short order for you.
Sometimes a lot of slugs on top can signify that your compost is too soggy. If that turns out to be the case, you may want to take some measures to counteract that problem with some shredded leaves.
If you use slug bait or pellets to kill them in the garden, don’t dispose of them in the compost pile or you‘ll kill other beneficial organisms that help process the compost.
Our hydrangea “Annabelle” is full of gorgeous white blooms this year. Folks always ask how to make their hydrangeas blue and it’s a simple matter of adding some acidity to the soil at the base of the plant.
There are various soil acidifiers on the market, so read the label to be sure you get what you need. According to folklore you can bury some rusty nails around the base of the plant and get blue flowers, but it’s probably best to go with a soil acidifier.
But none of that will work for Annabelle. She is bred to be white and no amount of acidity will change that. For that reason, it’s important to know which variety you have before adding anything to the soil.
Pink hydrangeas that have been in your mom’s yard for many years can probably have the color manipulated because they are older plants. When you purchase new plants, if you only want blue flowers, buy one with blue in the name like ‘Nikko Blue’ or one specifically bred to be blue.
Personally, I prefer the lovely white flowers of Annabelle. They are stunning in a vase with some white striped Japanese Silver grass (Miscanthus sinensis). Just the contrast in shapes provides interest.
One more thing about hydrangeas, they are probably the easiest flower to dry. Allow them to dry right in the vase with no water for a year-round arrangement or hang the stems upside down in a warm, well ventilated area til they are completely dry.
They are lovely used on wreaths or dried arrangements. However you dry them, always strip off the leaves first.
One last note. I was recently asked about fertilizing native plants and the answer is to not add any commercial fertilizer to them. Now, we are talking about plants native to our area.
While I love Gerberas and they are perennial natives in their South African home, they are not native here. We can winter them indoors, but they can’t survive our cold winter temperatures and in our gardens, they would appreciate some fertilizer.
But our native plants like goldenrod and Joe Pye weed do not need fertilizers. In fact, adding a chemical fertilizer can sometimes be harmful to the point of burning the plant or making them weak. If they are struggling where you’ve relocated them, try some organic matter like compost or chopped leaves or even well rotted manure dug into the soil.
It’s also important not to mix natives in the garden with perennials that need a lot of fertilizing. That being said, sometimes plants being sold and labeled as natives have been reborn and bred to be hardier and to produce more blooms.
So always read the labels when “natives” are being sold in a nursery. There is nothing wrong with buying them, just be aware when you do that they are not the natives that are used to the soil and they will probably need fertilized.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
