Belated birthday wishes to Carol Raines in Springfield on Nov. 14. Birthday wishes to Amanda Koontz who will be celebrating on Dec. 2.
Thanksgiving is coming up next week, and it is my favorite time of the year. As usual, it will be busy with deer season, students out of school, football games, friends and family traveling, preparing a huge dinner and continued Christmas shopping. I don’t know how we’ll get it all done. Each of us should take time during this busy season and say words of thanks for our many blessings. Everyone have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving.
