Lana Koontz

This past Saturday, Wanda Koontz met with Janet Burton and Laura Twigg to drive to Hagerstown to meet up with 4 other girls who graduated in the 1968 class from Oldtown High School. They had lunch at the Olive Garden.

Belated birthday wishes to Carol Raines in Springfield on Nov. 14. Birthday wishes to Amanda Koontz who will be celebrating on Dec. 2.

Thanksgiving is coming up next week, and it is my favorite time of the year. As usual, it will be busy with deer season, students out of school, football games, friends and family traveling, preparing a huge dinner and continued Christmas shopping. I don’t know how we’ll get it all done. Each of us should take time during this busy season and say words of thanks for our many blessings. Everyone have a safe and blessed Thanksgiving. 

