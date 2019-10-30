Faiver earns degree
OXFORD, Ohio — Margaret Faiver of Paw Paw has received a Master of Fine Arts degree, majoring in English: Creative Writing, from Miami University of Ohio.
Considered one of 8 original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University consistently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for its commitment to undergraduate teaching.
5 earn scholarships
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Five students from Hampshire County have been awarded privately funded scholarships from the Shepherd University Foundation.
The Foundation will provide more than $2.5 million in student, faculty and program support for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The local recipients are:
Alyssa M. Ward of Augusta, the Charles and Clara Freeland Scholarship and the Everhart-Dersam-Unseld Scholarship;
Makayla Elaine Gibson of Capon Bridge, The Shepherd Fund;
Leighia Jade Masse of Slanesville, S. Dallas Cooley Scholarship;
Maryanna Milleson of Springfield, Burkhart Legacy Trust Scholarship; and
Blair Morgan Spaid of Yellow Spring, Florence and Velma Shaw Memorial Scholarship. o
